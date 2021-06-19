I couldn't find the five Sullivan brothers at Calvary Cemetery. Where are they? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. We didn’t find information online for the average weight of a male who’s that height. Some sources laid out the average weight of men by age, but not height. However, there are plenty of sources that talk about the “ideal weight” for someone that height or a healthy weight versus being overweight or obese. According to information from the National Heart, Lung & Blood Institute, 118-148 pounds is a healthy weight for a man of that height.

Q. Why is Waterloo Schools receiving $51 million in federal relief, but only reducing Waterloo taxes by $1 million?

A. The federal money is not given to school districts for the purpose of reducing property taxes, and we’re not aware of other districts in the area choosing to reduce them with the help of funds received. Schools have additional costs related to measures taken to protect students and staff from COVID-19 for which there weren’t dedicated funds. The federal dollars can be used for those purposes. A portion of the federal money also must be dedicated to dealing with student learning loss, which has been a heightened concern with schools largely closed last spring and at least some students not thriving if they learned remotely during the past year.

Q. Can the obituaries be done by a funeral home other than individuals? The ones printed by individual submissions are awful.