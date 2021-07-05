How much would it have cost to fix Sloan Wallace stadium? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When will road construction be over on Highway 20 going east? I get on and can’t take an exit until I’m almost out of Waterloo.

A: Pavement replacement from U.S. Highway 63 to Iowa Highway 21 in Waterloo is scheduled to last through fall 2021.

Q: Cedar Falls says you have to have ash trees removed by Aug. 11. If I had my tree professionally serviced and they said it was saved and not infected, can the city still force me to take it down?

A: Call the city of Cedar Falls arborist at (319) 268-5576 for information about tree removal.

Q: Kwik Star and McDonalds have signs up saying there is another national coin shortage. Why is this?

A: According to the Federal Reserve, there is currently an adequate overall amount of coins in the economy. But business and bank closures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic significantly disrupted normal circulation patterns for U.S. coins. This slowed pace of circulation reduced available inventories in some areas of the country from which some businesses are still recovering.

Q: How come the boundary lines keep changing for the Waterloo schools? How many on the east side go to West High and play in sports?