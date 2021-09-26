How many times does a robin have babies per summer? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: On Oct. 11, Columbus Day, my calendar says it’s Thanksgiving Day in Canada. Can you explain what that means?
A: In Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday in October, although most families hold their Thanksgiving feast on Sunday. Otherwise, the holiday is celebrated much like it is in the United States, giving thanks for the harvest and other blessings accrued throughout the year. And the feast also would be familiar to Americans, traditionally including turkey, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, corn and pumpkin pie.
Q: Why are we having an infestation of army worms and what can we do about it?
A: According to USA Today, there is an unprecedented outbreak of army worm infestations across the country this fall. Experts say it could be due a number of factors, including a warming climate, wetter weather or changes in natural enemies such as predators, parasites and pathogens. Once you notice a patch of brown grass, you’re probably too late. You can try using insecticides, but they can kill predatory insects that help control other pest insects, pollinators like bees, and Monarch butterflies. The cold weather will kill off the worms, and you can reseed your lawn in the spring.
Q: Are the insurance companies paying for the hospital stays of unvaccinated people?
A: Yes. Forbes magazine reports unvaccinated adults hospitalized with COVID-19 cost the American health system at least $2.3 billion in June and July alone, according to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation, most of which will be borne by society as a whole and not by the unvaccinated patients. Over 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations could have been prevented by vaccination in June and July, Kaiser found. And according to CBS News, health insurance providers are now requiring people who contract the disease to share the cost of treatment. Early in the pandemic, most private insurers waived cost-sharing or even covered the full cost of treatment. But out-of-pocket costs — including copays, coinsurance and deductibles — are no longer being waived. Because of that, some businesses are charging unvaccinated workers more for insurance. Delta Air Lines recently said it will charge unvaccinated employees an extra $200 a month for health coverage.
Q: How many times does a robin have babies per summer?
A: A robin may have two or three broods per season between April and July, and will usually lay fewer eggs with the second and third nesting.
Q: Can you explain the Sept. 21 page A8 cartoon about Walmart greeters?
A: The cartoon was meant as a light-hearted riff on how the greeters have morphed from greeting you as you enter the store to checking your receipt and purchased items as you exit.
Q: Iowa Total Care isn’t covering the flu shot this year. Why?
A: According to its website, Iowa Total Care does cover the flu shot.
Q: When will they smooth out the dirt on Hoff and West Fourth Street from the construction?
A: This work should be completed by the middle of October, weather permitting.
