How many times does a robin have babies per summer? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: On Oct. 11, Columbus Day, my calendar says it’s Thanksgiving Day in Canada. Can you explain what that means?

A: In Canada, Thanksgiving is celebrated on the second Monday in October, although most families hold their Thanksgiving feast on Sunday. Otherwise, the holiday is celebrated much like it is in the United States, giving thanks for the harvest and other blessings accrued throughout the year. And the feast also would be familiar to Americans, traditionally including turkey, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, corn and pumpkin pie.

Q: Why are we having an infestation of army worms and what can we do about it?

A: According to USA Today, there is an unprecedented outbreak of army worm infestations across the country this fall. Experts say it could be due a number of factors, including a warming climate, wetter weather or changes in natural enemies such as predators, parasites and pathogens. Once you notice a patch of brown grass, you’re probably too late. You can try using insecticides, but they can kill predatory insects that help control other pest insects, pollinators like bees, and Monarch butterflies. The cold weather will kill off the worms, and you can reseed your lawn in the spring.

