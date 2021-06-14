How many police officers are killed in the line of duty each year? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When will they repair the VGM adult learning center downtown?

A: Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center building was damaged in three separate incidents by motor vehicles, with two of the vehicles hitting the side of the building and causing substantial damage, according to HCC spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore. She said most of the exterior damage will be repaired by the end of July with some remaining facade work being completed in October. Repairs to the inside of the building are finished and classrooms are being occupied. On a related project, Hawkeye’s board of trustees approved seeking bids in May for the acquisition and installation of bollards at the center, which will protect the side of the building from highway traffic.

Q: With MidAmerican Energy’s new kiosk payment system, they make you send money via Western Union. We can’t always afford that extra money. Will they bring back the people who worked in the office?