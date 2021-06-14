How many police officers are killed in the line of duty each year? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When will they repair the VGM adult learning center downtown?
A: Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center building was damaged in three separate incidents by motor vehicles, with two of the vehicles hitting the side of the building and causing substantial damage, according to HCC spokeswoman Mary Pat Moore. She said most of the exterior damage will be repaired by the end of July with some remaining facade work being completed in October. Repairs to the inside of the building are finished and classrooms are being occupied. On a related project, Hawkeye’s board of trustees approved seeking bids in May for the acquisition and installation of bollards at the center, which will protect the side of the building from highway traffic.
Q: With MidAmerican Energy’s new kiosk payment system, they make you send money via Western Union. We can’t always afford that extra money. Will they bring back the people who worked in the office?
A: There are several ways to pay your MidAmerican bill for little or no cost. You can pay by mail for the price of a stamp. Pay over the phone by calling (800) 432-4524. Have your account number and payment information ready when you call. You can pay online. Log in to your My Account or create a profile to access instant payment options, view usage history and more. You can also use My Account to authorize automatic payments from a checking or savings account.
Q: On Sunday’s opinion page, there are always three different opinions. Who writes the editorial at the center of the page?
A: We use editorials from a variety of newspapers and news services in the center spot on Sunday, including some that are written by Courier staff. An italics credit line at the top of the editorial indicates the newspaper or wire service of origin when a piece is not by Courier staff. When the editorial is a Courier original, it is labeled as a “Courier Editorial,” as on today’s page F1.
Q: Will you start publishing honor rolls and dean lists, or did you take that away too?
A: We publish honor rolls and deans’ lists in the Sunday Celebrations section. We rely on schools districts, colleges and universities to provide them.
Q: How many police officers are killed while on duty every year?
A: The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum reported 264 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2020; 48 were firearms related, 44 were traffic related and 172 were from other causes ranging from heart attacks to being beaten to death. COVID-19 was the single greatest cause of line-of-duty deaths in 2020 at 145. Death increased 96% from the 135 deaths the previous year, mostly due to COVID.
Q: What is being built at Menards in Waterloo?
A: A new car wash. “Club Carwash” will be a 5,500-square-foot building.
Q: Why do you capitalize Black and not white in your paper?
A: It is Associated Press style, which The Courier strives to follow.
Q: What happened to Ron Mott with NBC Nightly News?
A: Mott has reportedly retired.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.