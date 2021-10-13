How many people were at the latest Chicago Cubs game? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: When do the new stamp prices take effect?

A: The price of a first class stamp increased 6.9% to 58 cents on Aug. 29.

Q: What is Attorney General Tom Miller’s contact info?

A: Email webteam@ag.iowa.gov (If you seek a reply, please include your full name, mailing address, and daytime telephone number.) Or phone: (515) 281-5164.

Q: What causes a dry mouth?

A: Dry mouth is often a side effect of certain medications or aging issues or the result of radiation therapy for cancer. Less often, dry mouth may be caused by a condition that directly affects the salivary glands. Drinking alcohol and smoking or chewing tobacco can increase dry mouth symptoms.

Q: Why is Abby Turpin no longer on KWWL?

A: Abby Turpin left to become communications director for Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit. The job allows her to work remotely, and she and her family will remain in the Cedar Valley. Her last day at KWWL was Sept. 1.

Q: If a veteran is cremated, can they still receive military rites at the inurnment?

A: According to the VA’s website, “Upon request, the Department of Defense will provide military funeral honors consisting of folding and the presentation of the United States flag and the playing of ‘Taps.’ Families should inform the funeral director or planner if they wish to request full military funeral honors for cremation or burial. The VA provides burial benefits to eligible veterans to help cover the expense of cremation.

Q: How many people were at the latest Chicago Cubs game?

A: The paid attendance at the Friday, Sept. 24, game between the Cubs and Cardinals at Wrigley field was 39,442. That number is based on tickets paid for and not the actual number of people in the stands. However, attendance for the struggling North Siders slumped late in the season. Official attendance for a Sept. 22 game with the Twins was 22,402, but it is estimated there were actually only about 12,000 fans on hand at Wrigley Field. A late August game against the Rockies was the lowest attended game since April 2014.

Q: I used to get the paper delivered and I would get the four section of news, sports, business and local. Now when I buy it from a store there are no local or business sections. Do you change the format a paid subscriber would get vs. one you get from a store?

A: The Courier is the same whether you buy it on the newsstand or have it delivered. We recently switched printers and changed the Sunday paper from six sections to three, with News filling the A section, Sports and Opinion filling the B section and Classifieds making up most of the C section.

Q: When will the Waverly-Shell Rock school board finalize the purchase of the West Elementary School?

A: Superintendent Ed Klamfoth replies: “We are still working through the details of the purchase agreement with the landowner. I anticipate that we will have that wrapped up soon.”

Q: Can a couple each have a will made out separately?

A: Yes, and in fact it is preferred. While a married couple may draft a joint will, it is not recommended.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0