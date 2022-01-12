How long does a furnace last? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Where can I write to Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney?

A: Congresswoman Liz Cheney, 416 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515.

Q: Is Vanna White leaving “Wheel of Fortune” and if so why?

A: According to a September article in USA Today, longtime “Wheel of Fortune” hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White renewed their contracts through the 2023-24 television seasons, Sony Pictures Television says. The duo has been on with the popular nighttime show since its inception in 1983.

Q: Can skin cancer turn into something worse?

A: According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, melanoma is usually curable when detected and treated early. However, once melanoma has spread deeper into the skin or other parts of the body, it becomes more difficult to treat and can be deadly.

Q: What happened to Paul on “The Young and the Restless?”

A: According to the Soap Opera Network website: Doug Davidson stated in October that he hasn’t been asked back to “The Young and the Restless” after portraying Paul Williams on the soap for the better part of 43 years. “I don’t see me going back, but all of you are so incredibly wonderful. Thank you,” Davidson said on Twitter to users who were querying about his status on the show.

Q: How long does a furnace last, and how soon do they need to be replaced?

A: The average life expectancy for a gas furnace is around 15 years. With excellent routine maintenance and a little luck, a furnace can last even longer. Likewise, a neglected furnace may not last beyond its warranty.

Q: Why was U.S. mail being delivered on Sunday, Jan. 9, in parts of Waterloo?

A: The Postal Service delivers Priority Mail Express and certain Amazon packages on Sundays.

Q: I saw you had an article on sharks being used to combat the coronavirus. My husband 25 years ago had cancer and he started taking shark cartilage. Is this what they are talking about?

A: No. Since cartilage is a body tissue in which no blood vessels are present, researchers guessed that certain molecules isolated from shark cartilage could inhibit the growth of blood vessels, which could stop cancer from growing. This action, called anti-angiogenesis, was seen when shark cartilage was directly applied to tumors in a test tube. But clinical use remains controversial due to lack of supporting data and unsatisfactory patient outcomes in clinical trials. In the coronavirus study published Dec. 16, researchers found sharks have antibody-like proteins that can stop the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies, called VNARs, are a natural part of the shark’s immune system and may also guard against COVID-19 variants — such as delta — and related coronaviruses, a news release from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, which collaborated on the study, said.

Q: What was Harry Reid’s net worth at his time of death?

A: According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Harry Reid, former U.S. senator from Nevada and Senate majority leader, had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death.

