How do we know who has the COVID delta variant? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Is delta variant COVID-19 now at a 90% positivity rate in Iowa?
A: The delta variant now accounts for more than 90% of COVID cases nationwide. According to the The New York Times COVID dashboard, cases have increased recently and are very high in Black Hawk County. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has also risen. Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Black Hawk County is very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted. As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 14-day average positivity rate was 13.9% in Black Hawk County, with 134 new cases since Friday, Aug. 13. As of Aug. 9, the daily average for cases stood at 38, up 83% over 14 days and hospitalizations were up 69%. Delta accounts for more than half of positive coronavirus tests in Iowa. Black Hawk County is at an extremely high risk for unvaccinated people.
Q: If there is no test for delta variant, how do we know who has it?
A: While ordinary COVID tests cannot distinguish between variants, a specific type of COVID-19 test can— genomic sequencing. Genomic sequencing decodes the coronavirus’ complete set of genes and searches for new mutations. It also matches known variants. Labs at some state and local health departments have access to genomic sequencing. The percentage of cases caused by the delta variant is determined by examining a large number of positive test collected in the same time frame. Since the huge majority of cases now being tested are caused by delta, odds are very high that if you contract COVID-19, you are infected with the delta variant.
Q: What happens if a Tyson employee does not get a vaccine by the deadline they set?
A: They are subject to termination. Office workers face a deadline of Oct. 1 to be vaccinated fully, while plant employees have until Nov. 1. Tyson will pay them a $200 bonus to do so, and both the deadlines and the bonus are subject to talks with unions who represent those employees. Tyson said it will allow exceptions for medical or religious reasons.
Q: I get DirecTV and I no longer get Channel 12 which is IPTV. Wondering why?
A: You may have a problem with how your channel selection is set up on your remote. DirecTV is still carrying IPTV on channel 12.
Q: What happened to “Wheel of Fortune?”
A: “Wheel of Fortune” is still broadcast on KWWL Channel 7 at 6:30 p.m. weekdays. It was pre-empted by the Olympics for two weeks in late July and early August.
Q: What is the contact number for Fareway’s corporate office in Boone?
A: The phone number for Fareway Corporate Headquarters at 715 Eighth St., P.O. Box 70, Boone, Iowa, 50036 is (515) 432-2623.
Q: Why do motorized vehicles such as go carts and three wheelers run around our neighborhoods and streets without being registered?
A: They cannot do so legally. We would suggest contacting the police via a non-emergency phone number if you wish to register a complaint.
Q: Why are stores cancelling their ads in your paper? Not everyone has a smart phone or internet connection.
A: We heartily agree. You should speak to the manager at your favorite store and suggest they advertise in The Courier.
