How do we know who has the COVID delta variant? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q: Is delta variant COVID-19 now at a 90% positivity rate in Iowa?

A: The delta variant now accounts for more than 90% of COVID cases nationwide. According to the The New York Times COVID dashboard, cases have increased recently and are very high in Black Hawk County. The number of hospitalized COVID patients has also risen. Deaths have remained at about the same level. The test positivity rate in Black Hawk County is very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted. As of Tuesday, Aug. 17, the 14-day average positivity rate was 13.9% in Black Hawk County, with 134 new cases since Friday, Aug. 13. As of Aug. 9, the daily average for cases stood at 38, up 83% over 14 days and hospitalizations were up 69%. Delta accounts for more than half of positive coronavirus tests in Iowa. Black Hawk County is at an extremely high risk for unvaccinated people.

Q: If there is no test for delta variant, how do we know who has it?