How do I convince my neighbor to take down their dead tree? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. Is The Club car wash part of Menards?
A. No, it's an unrelated company that just happens to be located near Menard's in Waterloo. According to its website, Club Car Wash was founded as a family-owned small business in 2006 as Tiger Express Wash in Columbia, Missouri.
Q. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, no one in Hudson received their newspaper. Why?
A. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, some areas that receive their Courier via mail delivery did not get a paper. Unfortunately there were issues with the mail label file that caused some ZIP codes to be missed. Fortunately this is rare occurrence. The issue has been resolved and safeguards put in place to prevent similar issues.
We do try to notify customers about delivery issues. This would include providing needed information to our Call Center to assist readers when they call. Voice port notifications, which essentially is a tool that is used when you call our Customer Service number and by identifying your address directs you to any messages concerning the delivery of your route. Additionally we send an email to affected customers and attempt to get the message out ahead of expected delivery. We would encourage you to log into your account and make sure that the email we have on file is up to date, or call (319) 291-1444 to update both your email and phone numbers. We will be incorporating an automated phone call we can deploy to affected routes providing information about delays or in this case a paper would not be received.
Q. Will East and West High School be merging before the superintendent's retirement date?
A. Superintendent Jane Lindaman most recently signed a three-year contract and has not set a retirement date, said Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman Akwi Nji. There are currently no plans to merge East and West high schools.
Q. Who are the current owners of KCRG? Is it true they have had multiple owners in the last 10 years?
A. In 2015, Gray Television bought KCRG-TV9 from The Gazette Company, a longtime local owner. Gray, based in Atlanta, now owns more than 100 stations in 57 markets, not including a Washington, D.C. bureau.
Q. What steps do I take to convince my neighbor to take down his dead ash trees that are hanging over on my property?
A. Perhaps talk to your neighbor. They may be unaware of the problem posed by the trees. You can’t force a neighbor to remove a tree, but you could point out that if branches, or an entire tree, were to fall onto and damage your property, you will be entitled to sue for damages.
Q. Is Frank Fritz still on the show “American Pickers”?
A. The History Channel announced July 21 that Fritz, 55, will not be returning as co-host on “American Pickers.” Fritz last appeared on the show in March 2020. He was unable to appear in the latest episodes, which filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic, due to back surgery and health complications. Fritz said in a July 19 interview that he and co-host Mike Wolfe had a falling out and haven’t spoken in two years.