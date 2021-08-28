How do I convince my neighbor to take down their dead tree? Your Call the Courier questions answered

A. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, some areas that receive their Courier via mail delivery did not get a paper. Unfortunately there were issues with the mail label file that caused some ZIP codes to be missed. Fortunately this is rare occurrence. The issue has been resolved and safeguards put in place to prevent similar issues.

We do try to notify customers about delivery issues. This would include providing needed information to our Call Center to assist readers when they call. Voice port notifications, which essentially is a tool that is used when you call our Customer Service number and by identifying your address directs you to any messages concerning the delivery of your route. Additionally we send an email to affected customers and attempt to get the message out ahead of expected delivery. We would encourage you to log into your account and make sure that the email we have on file is up to date, or call (319) 291-1444 to update both your email and phone numbers. We will be incorporating an automated phone call we can deploy to affected routes providing information about delays or in this case a paper would not be received.