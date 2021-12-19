How can I replace my lost COVID vaccine card? Your Call the Courier questions answere

Q: Does the neighborhood around Steege’s Meat Market in Cedar Falls have a name?

A: According to a Steege’s Meat Market employee who has lived in the area since 2004, the neighborhood is called Benson. The plots around the local business at 9502 W. First St., have Cedar Falls mailing addresses.

Q: What is being built out on Viking Road in front of Menards?

A: A UnityPoint Clinic Express is being constructed in front of Menards at the corner of Viking Road and Prairie Parkway.

Q: Can a finished cross-stich piece be safely framed using acrylic or should it be behind glass?

A: Textile experts don’t necessarily agree whether acrylic or glass is better, but many experts recommend archival quality glass for textiles like cross stitch, tapestry and embroidery. The piece should be mounted properly, as well – no adhesives or glues, which will damage the fabric. If archival glass is not an option, then it’s personal preference. If you don’t like a shiny, reflective surface, non-glare glass is an option but it can make art appear fuzzy. Ultra-clear glass is the next option. Glass conducts humidity and temperature more than acrylic, which can damage fabric. Both glass and acrylic protect a piece from grim, oil, smoke, etc., and UV resistant acrylic will guard against sun damage. Most standard picture glass offers some UV protection. Acrylic is shatterproof so if the piece drops, it won’t break, but it will scratch easier than glass.

Q: On “Dancing with the Stars,” does each winner get a trophy?

A: According to “Dancing with the Stars” Wiki, the trophy can either be two separate trophies for the star and pro, or one singular trophy for the both of them.

Q: If you lose your COVID vaccine card, how do you get a replacement?

A: If you need a new vaccination card, contact the vaccination provider site where you received your vaccine. Your provider should give you a new card with up-to-date information about the vaccinations you have received. If the location where you received your COVID-19 vaccine is no longer operating, contact your state or county health department for assistance.

Q: Was the tornado that hit Kentucky an EF5?

A: According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, Kentucky, the preliminary rating of the western Kentucky tornado is EF4. The maximum width of the tornado was at least three-fourths of a mile. The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management indicated that the tornado originated in Arkansas and traveled more than 220 miles on the ground in Kentucky before ending. If the National Weather Service confirms that information, it’ll be the longest continuous distance ever traveled by a tornado.

Q: Where did Taylor Vessel of KWWL News disappear to?

A: Taylor Vessel announced Nov. 28 that he would be leaving KWWL-TV. He called the decision “bittersweet,” saying “it’s been a pleasure and an honor to tell the stories of eastern Iowans.” Vessel said he plans to “take a step away from news and do something else.”

