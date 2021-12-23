Has Iowa even had an independent governor? Your Call the Courier questions answered

Q. What year did Hawaii become a state?

A. On Aug. 21, 1959, Hawaii became the 50th state. It is one of the smallest states, and it is the only state made up entirely of islands, according to americaslibrary.gov.

Q. You ran an article that said farmland values climbed 29% last year to an average of $9,751 and acre. What is the taxes on an acre of land, what is the difference before and after?

A. If the value of the farmland climbed 29%, the taxes would rise by the same percentage. We can't say what the taxes are on an acre of land without knowing the valuation, and because the tax rate varies by county and by school district, community college district and is affected by homestead credits, military credits and other factors. In Iowa, under the state rollback order on agricultural property taxes are applied to is 80.0305% of the assessed value.

Q. Since Cedar Falls paraeducators are paid so poorly, will they be able to collect unemployment this summer when there is no school?

A. Neither their rate of pay nor their summer break allows them to collect unemployment in Iowa. According to 871-24.52(4) of the Iowa Administrative Code, unemployment insurance is not paid to paraeducators “for any week of unemployment which begins between two successive academic years or terms” if there is “a reasonable assurance” that they will be back when school starts again. However, they may qualify for unemployment retroactively “if the school employment fails to materialize in the following term or year” and claims have been filed during the period they have not been working.

Q. I see that Cedar Rapids Community Schools gave all of their paraeducators a $3 an hour raise. Why can’t Cedar Falls do that to bring their paras up to where they should be instead of the $11 or $12 that they are currently getting?

A. That is a matter for negotiations between Cedar Falls Community Schools and the Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals. The bargaining process for the 2022-23 contract has not yet begun. Such an increase would be much larger than the raises in hourly pay that have been approved for existing employees over the last eight contracts, according to Courier files. During that time, increases in hourly pay have ranged from 25 to 80 cents, although those amounts are outliers. During five of those fiscal years, the raises have ranged from 40 to 55 cents per hour. Before receiving a 50 cent raise for the current fiscal year, district officials said wages of existing employees ranged from $11.37 to $21.21 per hour.

Q. Has Iowa ever had an independent governor?

A. No. The state did have one Whig serve as governor, James W. Grimes, who served from Dec, 9, 1854 to Jan. 13, 1858. The rest of Iowa's governors have been Democrats or Republicans.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff.

