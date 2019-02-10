Q: What is Lauren Moss, formerly of KWWL, doing now?
A: Moss has just been chosen as the new evening anchor at WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, Ind.
Q: What is the do-not-call number?
A: It’s (888) 382-1222.
Q: Over a year ago there was a emergency snow removal sign in the street knocked down that has not been replaced. Who do I call to have it replaced?
A: If you are in Waterloo, contact the Traffic Operations Department at 291-4440.
Q: Who do I contact about my neighbor who uses his snowblower between our homes and blows rocks and snow against my house?
A: Your neighbor would be a good start. You can call an attorney if you are unable to resolve the issue with your neighbor. It would take some pretty severe damage for police to make a criminal mischief case in the situation referenced.
Q: In Waterloo, who is responsible for plowing out alleys?
A: The city of Waterloo doesn’t plow alleys. In the summer, the city will grade and add gravel as needed on a call-in basis.
Q: In the Jan. 20 paper there was an article about road projects for Cedar Falls which listed a $5.9 million project for Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction to begin in 2019. What is planned for Cedar Heights Drive and what part of this street will this work be done on?
A: The Cedar Heights Drive reconstruction project is planned to remove and replace the road, and will include the section of street from Greenhill Road to Viking Road according to Cedar Falls’ Capital Improvements Program.
Q: Is it possible for a person to write a letter to the editor to two different newspapers? Can they legally publish it twice?
A: Yes to the first question. There is no law against it.
Q: Has the Courier featured any articles of Chris Jans, the coach of New Mexico State from Fairbank?
A: Yes, we wrote a lengthy article on him when he got the job at Bowling Green University in 2014.
Q: On Jan. 19, 1982, we had extreme weather and wind chill temperatures were reported to be around 90 below. Have they altered the scale of how they test or measure wind chills now?
A: An answer from KWWL Chief Meteorologist Mark Schnackenberg: “In 2001, the National Weather Service started calculating the wind chill slightly differently. The updated wind chill calculation takes into account the following changes:
- Uses calculated wind speeds at an average height of 5 feet (typical height of a human face) based on readings from the national standard height of 33 feet (typical height of an anemometer)
- Is based on the latest heat transfer theory, i.e, .heat loss from the body to its surroundings, during cold and breezy/windy days
- Uses a standard factor for skin tissue and assumes a no sunlight scenario
By the way, here is the equation to calculate the wind chill:
Twc= 35.74 + 0.6215T—35.75(V0.16) + 0.4275T(V0.16) where V = Wind Speed in mph; T = Air Temperature in F; Twc= windchill.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.