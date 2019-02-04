Q. What is the recipe for the orange cream cheese recipe from Mr. Food?
A. We found an orange cheesecake recipe. Here it is:
What You'll Need
• 2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 2 eggs
• 3/4 cup sour cream
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 teaspoon orange extract
• 2 drops yellow food color
• 1 drop red food color
• 1 (9-inch) graham cracker pie crust
What to Do
1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
2. In a large bowl, with an electric beater on medium speed, beat the cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs and beat well. Add the sour cream and vanilla; mix well.
3. Place 1 cup of the cream cheese mixture into a small bowl and stir in the orange extract and the yellow and red food colors.
4. Pour the remaining cream cheese mixture into the pie crust. Drop the orange cream cheese mixture by spoonfuls into the cream cheese mixture in the crust and swirl with a knife to create a marbled effect.
5. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until firm around the edges; the center will be slightly loose. Allow to cool for 1 hour then cover and chill for at least 8 hours before serving.
Q. What is meteorologist Craig Johnson doing now?
A. Johnson is head of the Iowa Academy of Science and also serves on the board for Cedar Falls Utilities.
Q. How long has Ron Steele been at KWWL?
A. Since 1974.
Q. Are there any rules for attending school if you didn’t get your vaccinations?
A. There are rules requiring children to be immunized in order to attend school. Sharon McRae with Cedar Falls Community Schools’ nursing services said the Iowa Department of Public Health noted that “students shall have received the required immunizations and submit the Iowa Department of Public Health certificate of immunization or have a valid certificate of immunization exemption, or provisional certificate of immunization.” The requirements are in Iowa Code, Chapter 139a.8(6) and Iowa Administrative Code, 641-7.7(139).
Q. What are the dates for the big kite festival in Clear Lake?
A. The Color the Wind Kite Festival is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 19.
Q. Where did Nancy Pelosi go to school?
A. Pelosi graduated from Trinity College in Washington, D.C.
Q. Is "Ice Road Truckers" going to be back on the air? How about "Yellowstone" with Kevin Costner?
A. We don't see any plans for a new season of "IRT," but there's been no official cancellation announcement either. "Yellowstone" has been renewed for a second season to air this year, but there's no date for it yet.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
