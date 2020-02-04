Feb. 4, 2020

Q: A few years ago, a lady with dementia went missing. Did they ever find her?

A: They did. She went missing in July 2016, and her body was found in October that year in a field about half a mile from her home.

Q: Where can I take paper to be shredded?

A: There are several area businesses that offer the service — Shred-It, the UPS Store, City Carton, Staples. Veridian Credit Union also offers free paper shredding days each year.

Q: Why don’t you list the RFD TV channel shows?

A: It’s simply a space issue. As the number of channels continues to grow, we don’t have the room to put all the channels in.

Q: On “Chicago Fire,” who is the actor who plays Kelly Severide? What else has he been on? How old is he? He reminds me of my first love who went off to Vietnam.

A: That’s actor Taylor Kinney, 38. He’s had roles on “Fashion House,” “Trauma,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Shameless,” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med,” among others.

Q: Are Crossroads Boulevard and Sears and Penney streets city streets or private streets?

A: Those are all city streets.