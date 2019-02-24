Q: Years ago the garbage trucks used to have snow plows on them to help. Why did they stop that?
A: Waterloo Public Works Director Randy Bennett said he spoke with some of the longtime staff members, and they don’t recall the city ever having snow plows on garbage trucks.
Q: How many registered rental properties are there in Waterloo?
A: The Building Inspections Department said there are roughly 9,000 rental units registered with the city.
Q: Why do city employees and council members get a family membership at the Cedar Falls Rec Center for $20 when taxpayers have to pay $260? Do they pay federal and state income tax on this $240 difference? How many dollars per year does this eliminate from the budget of the rec center? What other perks do employees and the council receive?
A: The city of Cedar Falls, similar to other employers, recognizes the importance of a healthy workforce and provides staff and elected officials with recreation center memberships at a reduced rate to encourage participation. Currently 78 employees and two elected officials have family memberships and 36 employees and two elected officials have single memberships which adds $2,170 to the recreation center revenues.
Q: Where did Donald Trump have his “Make America Great Again” hats made?
A: The baseball-style MAGA hats are manufactured at a small factory in the Los Angeles area.
Q: Did President Eisenhower have an immigration policy about the Mexican border?
A: According to the History Channel, as many as 1.3 million people were swept up in “Operation Wetback,” the Eisenhower-era campaign with a racist name to root out undocumented Mexicans from American society. The operation used military-style tactics to remove Mexican immigrants — some of them American citizens. Millions of Mexicans had legally entered the country through joint immigration programs in the preceding years, especially when America needed laborers during World War II. After the war, the Mexican government pressured the U.S. to return Mexican nationals to alleviate its own labor shortage. More than half the immigrants who left the U.S. under the program “self-deported” to avoid detention.
Q: In the 1990s, the Waterloo Schools offered free tuition at Wartburg College to African-American employees who wanted a teaching degree. How many people finished that program, and how many of them taught in the Waterloo schools?
A: Two student cohorts went through the Wartburg Minority Teaching Project, said district spokeswoman Tara Thomas. There were 19 participants in the first group. Eighteen of them graduated and worked in the Waterloo Schools; seven are still working in the district. There were 18 participants in the second cohort. Twelve of them graduated, 10 of whom worked in the district.
Q: In the Feb. 15 paper on the front page it says “Father testifies CF man’s killer was a prepper.” What is a prepper? I looked it up in my dictionary and it’s not even a word.
A: As stated in the article, a prepper is “a survivalist prepared for self-reliance in case of emergencies or disruptions in society.”
