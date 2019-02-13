Q: When did the Rams move back to Los Angeles from St. Louis? Does St. Louis have a football team now?
A: The team moved back to LA in 2016. St. Louis does not have an NFL team now.
Q: In the “Guy’s Grocery Games” show, is the store they play in a real store or a prop?
A: It’s a set. Here’s how the Food Network explains it: “With the second season of ‘Guy’s Grocery Games,’ the show moved into an all-new market, a set built within a 15,500-square-foot warehouse in Santa Rosa, Calif. But there’s nothing fake about this store — it’s stocked with more than 20,000 items. And just like any real store, it has a staff that orders the goods and stocks the shelves.”
Q: Does the public have any say on the tax increase Hawkeye Community College is requesting?
A: Hawkeye’s board of trustees will make the final decision at its Feb. 26 meeting. The public can make comments to the board about the budget and tax rate during a 6 p.m. hearing at the meeting. The board would be free to take any concerns voiced into consideration during its vote. People also can submit comments to the board or contact a trustee in advance. It is typical for trustees to approve the budget and tax rate that was presented the month before. However, it is unusual to have anyone speak at the public hearing.
Q: East High has had two home wrestling meets this year and The Courier didn’t cover either one or print any information. Why? I see other high school scores.
A: Without specific dates, that’s a tough question to answer. Our guess is that we chose to staff other events on the nights of the home meets and East didn’t report results to us or to trackwrestling.com where we often go to find local area results that aren’t reported.
Q: When did Marie Osmond get a new face? We don’t even recognize her now.
A: There’s been lots of speculation about plastic surgery Osmond may have had over the years — she certainly looks as if she’s had quite a bit of work done. But as far as we can tell, she hasn’t discussed it publicly.
Q: Why isn’t Elizabeth Vargas on “20/20” any more?
A: Vargas said in a statement last spring she needed to spend more time with her sons and she was ready for new opportunities.
Q: They said the Buddy Holly weekend at Clear Lake was a sellout crowd — how many people does that amount to at the Surf Ballroom? What year was Buddy Holly here in Waterloo and where did he perform?
A: The venue has a capacity of 2,100, according to the Surf website. Holly performed July 8, 1958, at the Electric Park Ballroom.
Q: Are county park rangers trained to rescue people if they fall through the ice?
A: Black Hawk County park rangers are certified state peace officers. They will respond to any call that is sent to them from county dispatch. They are not specifically trained in ice rescue or ice diving.
Update
A question in the Feb. 7 column asked about large-print telephone books. DEX does have them available — call (877) 243-8339. Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
