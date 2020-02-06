Feb. 6, 2020

Q: In real life, majority always rules. But in American politics that’s not the case. Since the Electoral College can pick someone for president who didn’t get the most votes, is it worth it even to vote?

A: First off, we would dispute your premise that in real life the majority always rules. It certainly doesn’t at work – ask your boss. At home, parents pretty much have absolute veto power. And while many would like to do away with the Electoral College, lots of people defend it, especially voters in more sparsely populated states like Iowa. We would argue it is still important to vote, even though the last two Republicans elected president lost the popular vote in their initial contests. In the overwhelming number of presidential elections in U.S. history, the winner was the popular choice as well as the Electoral College champion.