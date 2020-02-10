Feb. 10, 2020

Q. Where is Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC? Has she left the channel?

A. No, she hasn’t left. In fact, NBC announced in January that she had been promoted to senior business correspondent for NBC News and would appear across their flagship shows, including “Today” and “NBC Nightly News.”

Q. Is it safe to eat head lettuce when it has those brown streaks in it?

A. An answer from Black Hawk County Extension: "The streaks or spots on lettuce look ‘rusty’ and are caused by exposure to ethylene gas. It may look unappetizing, but russet spots on lettuce are safe to eat."

Q. Today I was at the Cedar Falls transfer station, and a city truck pulled up with a recycling bin full of plastic to be recycled. It just dumped that bin into the garbage for the landfill. How is that recycling?

A. “The City of Cedar Falls has not, and will not, dispose of clean plastic recyclable material into the waste stream,” spokeswoman Amanda Huisman said. “All recycling roll off bins are weighed at the transfer station prior to unloading in the recyclable material processing area, at which time non-recyclable contaminates are removed and disposed of prior to baling.” Contact the Public Works Department at (319) 273-8629 for further information.