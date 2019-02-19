Q: In the NewAldaya ads, they have four ladies looking for something in a locker. What are they looking for?
A: According to the marketing director with NewAldaya, that was filmed at the Escape Cedar Valley escape room activity — where people are put into locked rooms and have to solve different puzzles and problems to get out.
Q: Where can I find the TV prime time listings for Sundays?
A: Sunday’s paper will have the Sunday prime time information on the weather page.
Q: What age do you have to be before you can stop paying income taxes?
A: There is no age when you can automatically stop paying taxes. Here’s how the TurboTax system explains it: “You will need to file a return if you are unmarried and at least 65 years of age, and your gross income is $13,600 or more. However, if you live on Social Security benefits, you don’t include this in gross income. If this is the only income you receive, then your gross income equals zero, and you don’t have to file a federal income tax return. But if you do earn other income that is not tax-exempt, then each year you must determine whether the total exceeds $13,600. ... If you are married and file a joint return with a spouse who is also 65 or older, you must file a return if your combined gross income is $26,600 or more. If your spouse is under 65 years old, then the threshold amount decreases to $25,300. Keep in mind that these income thresholds only apply to the 2018 tax year, and generally increase slightly each year.”
Q: Why did Amy Carlson leave “Blue Bloods” on TV?
A: As far as we can tell, she’s never given a particular reason. At the time, she said in a statement, “My heart is full of gratitude to each of you for your generous support of me and my character for the last seven years.”
Q: Who would have the most expensive wardrobe, Steve Harvey or Al Roker?
A: There’s absolutely no way to answer that with certainty, but we think Harvey seems like the sharper dresser.
Q: When I was young my mom only used a cast iron fry pan when cooking. When washing it she never used soap. Is this a good practice?
A: It is. According to the Lodge cast iron company, “Wash cast iron by hand with a nylon bristle scrub brush. If needed, use a pan scraper for stuck on bits. For extra sticky situations, simmer a little water for 1 minute, then use the scraper after cooled. Dry promptly and thoroughly with a lint-free cloth or paper towel. Rub with a very light layer of cooking oil or our Seasoning Spray, preferably while the cookware is still warm. .. Soap isn’t always necessary, but if you like, a little mild detergent is fine. Stay away from dishwashers and metal scouring pads, which can harm the seasoning.”
Q: When did the Burmese refugees start coming to Black Hawk County?
A: The Courier first started reporting on their arrival in 2011.
Q: Does James Spader wear a ball cap on the “Blacklist”?
A: In many of the shots we’ve seen from the show, he’s wearing a fedora.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.