Q: Do they still teach basic classes like woodworking, sewing, cooking and small engine repair in schools?
A: Cedar Falls Community Schools does, said spokeswoman Janelle Darst. High school classes offered include auto tech and advanced auto, metal tech, construction tech, cabinetry/finish carpentry, wood products, intro to welding and more. There also are numerous classes offered in family and consumer sciences including child development, fashion and design, foods and nutrition and fashion merchandising.
Q: Why do we see so many CRST semis on West Shaulis between Highway 63 and Ansborough? Isn’t this road embargoed?
A: That stretch of West Shaulis Road is not embargoed.
Q: Is George Soros one of the principal investors in Progressive Insurance?
A: We could find no information showing Soros is a principal investor in Progressive, but his stock portfolio is not a matter of public record. He is not an officer of the corporation.
Q: What happened to the ION network? We don’t get it anymore.
A: According to the network, if you watch over a cable system, you should check with your provider. If you’re watching an antenna TV, you probably need to do a channel rescan. They give directions at https://iontelevision.com/rescan.
Q: How many government shutdowns have there been in U.S. history before this one? What were the causes?
A: Since 1980 there have been 10 “shutdowns,” but only the five since 1995 resemble what we now call a shutdown, with agencies closed for multiple days and hundreds of thousands of workers furloughed. There were two such shutdowns in 1995 and 1996 under President Bill Clinton when Republicans controlled Congress, one lasting five days and the other 21 days. They were triggered by Republican attempts to cut spending, mostly for Clinton priorities. A shutdown in 2013 under President Obama, with Republicans in control of the House and Democrats the Senate, lasted 16 days. It was triggered by Republican attempts to limit funding for the Affordable Care Act. The January 2018 shutdown under President Trump, with Republicans controlling Congress, lasted three days. It was triggered by Democrats trying to secure assurances there would be no deportations of immigrants covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. The most recent shutdown under Trump lasted 35 days and was triggered by the president’s demand that $5.7 billion be budgeted for construction of a border wall with Mexico. Republicans controlled both houses of Congress when the shutdown began in December, but Democrats held the majority in the House when a new Congress convened in January. The shutdown ended Jan. 25 when Trump signed a measure to reopen government for three weeks while talks continue on wall funding.
Q. When will they be publishing the salaries for employees of the city of Cedar Falls?
A. We will get them scheduled to publish when the city sends them to us.
Correction
A question in the Monday column had an incorrect date. Clear Lake’s Color the Wind Kite Festival is set for Feb. 16.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
