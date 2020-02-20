Feb. 20, 2020

Q. For Mollie Strouse, manager at Cedar Falls Utilities: She says they have taken off NBC Sports Chicago because of another network coming on. Is she aware the Iowa high school tournaments are on there and we will not be able to see them?
A. All Iowa High School boys basketball, wrestling and football championship games will continue to be available on Cedar Falls Utilities TV, said marketing manager Mollie Strouse. NBC Sports Chicago no longer holds the rights to broadcast Iowa High School Boys Championships. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and its TV distribution partner, Iowa High School Sports Network, offer the games streaming online and on TV. For a full 2020 schedule online, visit www.ihssn.com. Call the CFU help desk at (319) 268-5221 for assistance watching the championships.
Q. How much money can I give to my daughter without her having to pay taxes on it?
A. According to the IRS: “For 2018, 2019, and 2020, the annual exclusion is $15,000.”
Q. What are the 2019 and 2020 certified enrollment numbers of various schools, Dike-New Hartford, Janesville, Waverly-Shell Rock, Aplington-Parkersburg, Wapsie and Denver? Also, can you list last year’s enrollments for these schools?
A. Certified enrollment differs from a count of all students attending school in a district. It includes resident students in district schools, resident students who have left through open enrollment or tuition out, and nonpublic students who spend a portion of their time in district classes. It does not include nonresident students who have open enrolled or tuitioned into the district. Last year’s certified enrollments were: Aplington-Parkersburg 803.3, Denver 778.5, Dike-New Hartford 867.7, Janesville 432.1, Wapsie Valley 678.6, Waverly-Shell Rock 2,118. For the current school year they are: Aplington-Parkersburg 786, Denver 861.6, Dike-New Hartford 896.1, Janesville 395.2, Wapsie Valley 705.8, Waverly-Shell Rock 2,268.2.
Q. What are the different duties between the Cedar Falls city administrator and the mayor?
A. Per the city of Cedar Falls Code of Ordinances, the mayor is the chief executive officer and the city administrator is the chief administrative officer. A long list of duties for each are outlined in Chapter 2 Article 3 of the city’s ordinances.
Q. Why do we have to vote for the 1-cent sales tax for the schools when as I understand it’s already in effect?
A. The vote is actually on the use of those 1 percent sales tax revenues. The referendum requirement on revenue purpose statements for school districts’ use of these proceeds was instituted after what had originally been a voter-approved local option sales tax became a statewide tax approved by the Legislature. If a majority of voters don’t approve the measure, revenues for the period being voted on would be restricted to tax relief.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.