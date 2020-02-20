Feb. 20, 2020

Q. For Mollie Strouse, manager at Cedar Falls Utilities: She says they have taken off NBC Sports Chicago because of another network coming on. Is she aware the Iowa high school tournaments are on there and we will not be able to see them?

A. All Iowa High School boys basketball, wrestling and football championship games will continue to be available on Cedar Falls Utilities TV, said marketing manager Mollie Strouse. NBC Sports Chicago no longer holds the rights to broadcast Iowa High School Boys Championships. The Iowa High School Athletic Association and its TV distribution partner, Iowa High School Sports Network, offer the games streaming online and on TV. For a full 2020 schedule online, visit www.ihssn.com. Call the CFU help desk at (319) 268-5221 for assistance watching the championships.

Q. How much money can I give to my daughter without her having to pay taxes on it?

A. According to the IRS: “For 2018, 2019, and 2020, the annual exclusion is $15,000.”

Q. What are the 2019 and 2020 certified enrollment numbers of various schools, Dike-New Hartford, Janesville, Waverly-Shell Rock, Aplington-Parkersburg, Wapsie and Denver? Also, can you list last year’s enrollments for these schools?

