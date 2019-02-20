Q: What is former Coach Bobby Knight now doing?
A: Knight, 78, is now retired.
Q: What is the history of the four ladies on top of the building downtown and also the one at Upper Iowa in Fayette?
A: Artist Robert De Glass created six copper allegorical figures — the “Green Goddesses” — to be placed on top of the old Black Hawk County Courthouse in 1907. In 1963, that courthouse was torn down, but the statues were spared. The four on top of the River Plaza building represent Agriculture, Justice, History and Commerce. A fifth statue, Industry, apparently was destroyed decades ago. The sixth, Peace, was moved to the Upper Iowa University campus in Fayette.
Q: What happened that Steve McQueen died so young?
A: McQueen died of lung cancer that had spread throughout his body, according to news reports at the time.
Q: In the early 1950s I believe the Garnavillo girls’ basketball team won back-to-back state championships. What years were those?
A: It was 1953 and ’54.
Q: Did actor William Smith have any Indian blood in him? Also, did he do his own knife stunts?
A: Smith has said in an interviews he’s a descendant of Daniel Boone, but nothing about any Native American background. He may have done the knife stunts; Smith is an honorary member of the Motion Pictures Stuntmen Association and has been a bodybuilder, amateur boxer and martial artist.
Q: Since the city doesn’t think it is necessary to plow when there is only a couple inches of snow, am I required to clean my sidewalk when it only snows a couple of inches?
A: Yes, in Waterloo and Cedar Falls you are required to shovel the public sidewalk after a snowfall.
Q: Where is the new location of Neighborhood Home located?
A: Stores are at 1305 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly; 3552 LaFayette Road, Evansdale; 307 Highway 150 North, West Union; 806 Short St., Decorah; and 5901 University Ave., Cedar Falls.
Q: I see people call the fire department when they have pipes that are frozen or leaking. Is that the proper people to call?
A: If the caller is someone that has a fire line that is frozen or leaking, then they should inform the fire department directly to let them know their building is without fire protection. Fire alarms are often activated when sprinkler systems freeze and burst. When smaller residential service lines are frozen or leaking, they should call Waterloo Water Works customer service, 232-6280 for assistance.
Q: What is going in the building on Texas Street where Thorp Family Fun place was located?
A: Waterloo Warehousing & Service Co. Inc., a third-party logistics company providing commercial warehousing space, purchased the building to use for product storage.
Q: How often do they inspect rental apartments?
A: Waterloo’s rental housing inspection program is designed to inspect rental units once every three years. More frequent inspections can happen based on complaints or noted deficiencies.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
