Feb. 24, 2020

Q: Where can I write to Sen. Cory Booker?
A: Try reaching the U.S. senator from New Jersey at his Washington, D.C., office at 717 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510.
Q: I’d like to know if Kyle Kiel is still with KWWL.
A: He is. Kiel recently posted on his Facebook page that he has been gone after the sudden death of his mother.
Q: I saw that Bernie Sanders was elected to the Senate as an independent. So how can he be running as a Democrat now?
A: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has indeed been serving his state as an independent since 2007, and in fact is the longest-serving independent in U.S. congressional history, since he also served as a U.S. Representative from 1991 to 2007. However, he is a member of the Democratic caucus in the Senate, meaning he generally allies with Democrats on the issues, and of course is a front-runner in this year’s Democratic nomination for president as he was in 2016.
Nothing in the Democratic National Committee’s rules precludes Sanders from running to represent their party, and he has variously identified as both a Democrat and an independent during his two presidential runs and his time in Congress.
You have free articles remaining.
Q: The people responsible for jamming the Democratic phone lines the night of the caucuses — will any of them be charged with anything?
A: The phone number to call in results to the Iowa Democratic Party, available via a Google search, was posted to a politics board of the website 4chan, and party officials reported a high number of calls from non-precinct captains, including hang-ups and prank calls. Although annoying, prank calls are not generally illegal unless they tie up emergency services like 911 or include a threat of violence.
Q: When and where did the Ringling Brothers Circus start? Why did it close?
A: The circus was founded in 1884 in Baraboo, Wis. It closed in 2017 after years of declining ticket sales and legal battles with animal rights groups, according to news reports at the time.
Q: Is it improper to give less to someone who comes to your Christmas who is not in your immediate family?
A: It depends on the details. If a neighbor or friend, for example, comes over, they will certainly not expect a family gift.
But if you give extravagant gifts, say, to your grandchildren who are there but give no gift or a tiny gift to a stepgrandchild, well, that does seem petty and unkind to us.
Maybe we can try to let kindness rather than strict propriety be the guide here.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.