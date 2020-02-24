Feb. 24, 2020

Q: Where can I write to Sen. Cory Booker?

A: Try reaching the U.S. senator from New Jersey at his Washington, D.C., office at 717 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510.

Q: I’d like to know if Kyle Kiel is still with KWWL.

A: He is. Kiel recently posted on his Facebook page that he has been gone after the sudden death of his mother.

Q: I saw that Bernie Sanders was elected to the Senate as an independent. So how can he be running as a Democrat now?

A: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has indeed been serving his state as an independent since 2007, and in fact is the longest-serving independent in U.S. congressional history, since he also served as a U.S. Representative from 1991 to 2007. However, he is a member of the Democratic caucus in the Senate, meaning he generally allies with Democrats on the issues, and of course is a front-runner in this year’s Democratic nomination for president as he was in 2016.

Nothing in the Democratic National Committee’s rules precludes Sanders from running to represent their party, and he has variously identified as both a Democrat and an independent during his two presidential runs and his time in Congress.

