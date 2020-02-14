Feb. 14, 2020

Q: Now that farmers can sell their grain to China, will they have to pay back all the money they got when they couldn’t?
A: No. President Trump ordered $28 billion in subsidies to farmers after a series of tariff increases on Chinese imports prompted the government of China to retaliate, which dried up a major market for U.S. soybeans and pork. Experts say farmers would have been better off had trade with China not been interrupted, despite the bailouts, and it is unlikely the new trade deal will make up for losses farmers already have incurred.
Q: Why has the mayor not appointed a new police chief of Waterloo yet?
A: It takes awhile for the city to handle all the advertising, civil service processes, background checks, interviews and other aspects of hiring a police chief. Mayor Quentin Hart has said finalists should be announced soon and public meetings will be held for those finalists to introduce themselves to the community.
Q: I saw a report China wants to change some of the Phase 1 trade agreement. Do you have information on that?
A: We couldn’t find any information on proposed changes, but many observers express doubt China will buy as much from the U.S. as the agreement calls for. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer indicated after the deal was signed if China hardliners take over and renege on portions of the deal, it’s basically dead. And most of the toughest trade challenges between the two nations were left unaddressed, to be taken up in the Phase 2 talks.
Q: In the Cedar Terrace area, who is the council person? What ward and precinct is that?
A: The Cedar Terrace neighborhood is in Waterloo Ward 2, Precinct 4. Jonathan Grieder is the Ward 2 City Council representative.
Q: Are there plans to repair or replace Stephan Avenue?
A: It is scheduled to receive an asphalt overlay this year’s street repair program.
Q: The Bremer County Independent prints a list every week of everyone stopped for speeding. Will you consider doing that?
A: Unlikely. That would take up a lot of valuable news space.
Q: How did the coronavirus start – from food, from animals?
A: The Centers for Disease Control suspect the virus may have started among bats. According to the CDC: “Coronaviruses are common in many different species of animals, including camels and bats. Rarely, these coronaviruses can evolve and infect humans and then spread between humans. … Most coronaviruses infect animals, but not people. In the future, one or more of these other coronaviruses could potentially evolve and spread to humans, as has happened in the past. We still don’t understand why only certain coronaviruses are able to infect people.”
Q: How did Harriet Tubman die? How old was she?
A: Tubman died of pneumonia in 1913, approximately age 93 – the date of her birth is not certain.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.