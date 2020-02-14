Feb. 14, 2020

Q: Now that farmers can sell their grain to China, will they have to pay back all the money they got when they couldn’t?

A: No. President Trump ordered $28 billion in subsidies to farmers after a series of tariff increases on Chinese imports prompted the government of China to retaliate, which dried up a major market for U.S. soybeans and pork. Experts say farmers would have been better off had trade with China not been interrupted, despite the bailouts, and it is unlikely the new trade deal will make up for losses farmers already have incurred.

Q: Why has the mayor not appointed a new police chief of Waterloo yet?

A: It takes awhile for the city to handle all the advertising, civil service processes, background checks, interviews and other aspects of hiring a police chief. Mayor Quentin Hart has said finalists should be announced soon and public meetings will be held for those finalists to introduce themselves to the community.

Q: I saw a report China wants to change some of the Phase 1 trade agreement. Do you have information on that?