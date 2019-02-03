Q: What happened to Brad Hansen with KWWL?
A: He’s now with WAOW TV in Wausau, Wis.
Q: What’s an address where I can write to the University of Oklahoma?
A: Write to the university at 660 Parrington Oval, Norman, OK 73019.
Q: Why is “Young and Restless” in Spanish now?
A: We suspect you might have the SAP or second audio program working on your TV — try checking that.
Q: I heard the city of Cedar Falls recently lost another city engineer. Do they have a plan to replace the city engineer? Is there currently a licensed city engineer?
A: The city engineer, Jon Resler, resigned at the end of 2018. Cedar Falls is working to fill this position, and the city does have a licensed engineer on staff. Also, in early December Cedar Falls contracted general engineering services with Snyder Engineering for help during the transition.
Q: I see in the Jan. 18 paper a story about Gov. Reynolds and two inaugural balls. Who pays for these balls?
A: A nonprofit inaugural committee raised money through fundraising for both balls.
Q: What is a number to call radio station 1540 locally?
A: Call KXEL at 234-2200.
Q: Why hasn’t Bob Foster been on 1650 The Fan from 6 to 8 a.m.?
A: Both Bob Foster and his wife, Diane, have been diagnosed with cancer and are making regular trips to Mayo Clinic for treatment, according the station Facebook page. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for them.
Q: If someone is looking for a certain breed of dog, are there rescues that adopt out? If so, how do I find them?
A: There are many rescues for specific breeds of dogs. For example, Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest is an organization that rescues and helps find homes for golden retrievers in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin. A Google search for organizations that rescue the specific breed you’re looking for should turn up some useful information.
Q: Recently I heard there is another caravan of people crossing into Mexico to the American border. Is this correct?
A: According to CBS News, a new caravan of around 1,800 Central Americans is making its way toward the U.S. The group started crossing into Mexico last weekend.
Q: Why won’t the Courier be reprinting the Cedar Valley Memories II books since many people are interested in purchasing it?
A: Thanks for inquiring. We love that you love the books. We will monitor the demand and may yet get a reprinting of Memories II.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.