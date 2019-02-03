Try 1 month for 99¢
Q: What happened to Brad Hansen with KWWL?

A: He’s now with WAOW TV in Wausau, Wis.

Q: What’s an address where I can write to the University of Oklahoma?

A: Write to the university at 660 Parrington Oval, Norman, OK 73019.

Q: Why is “Young and Restless” in Spanish now?

A: We suspect you might have the SAP or second audio program working on your TV — try checking that.

Q: I heard the city of Cedar Falls recently lost another city engineer. Do they have a plan to replace the city engineer? Is there currently a licensed city engineer?

A: The city engineer, Jon Resler, resigned at the end of 2018. Cedar Falls is working to fill this position, and the city does have a licensed engineer on staff. Also, in early December Cedar Falls contracted general engineering services with Snyder Engineering for help during the transition.

Q: I see in the Jan. 18 paper a story about Gov. Reynolds and two inaugural balls. Who pays for these balls?

A: A nonprofit inaugural committee raised money through fundraising for both balls.

Q: What is a number to call radio station 1540 locally?

A: Call KXEL at 234-2200.

Q: Why hasn’t Bob Foster been on 1650 The Fan from 6 to 8 a.m.?

A: Both Bob Foster and his wife, Diane, have been diagnosed with cancer and are making regular trips to Mayo Clinic for treatment, according the station Facebook page. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical expenses for them.

Q: If someone is looking for a certain breed of dog, are there rescues that adopt out? If so, how do I find them?

A: There are many rescues for specific breeds of dogs. For example, Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest is an organization that rescues and helps find homes for golden retrievers in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and western Wisconsin. A Google search for organizations that rescue the specific breed you’re looking for should turn up some useful information.

Q: Recently I heard there is another caravan of people crossing into Mexico to the American border. Is this correct?

A: According to CBS News, a new caravan of around 1,800 Central Americans is making its way toward the U.S. The group started crossing into Mexico last weekend.

Q: Why won’t the Courier be reprinting the Cedar Valley Memories II books since many people are interested in purchasing it?

A: Thanks for inquiring. We love that you love the books. We will monitor the demand and may yet get a reprinting of Memories II.

