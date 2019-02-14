Q. Is the Non Sequitur comic being dropped in other major papers across the United States? Also, why didn’t you have a poll for readers instead of just picking another comic strip?
A. The comic ran in more than 700 newspapers nationwide. An accurate number on how many papers dropped it after the crude message was printed in the Feb. 10 comic was not available. No poll was necessary. A decision was made because it was the right thing to do.
Q. If the Courier is going to remove a popular comic strip, Non Sequitur, for an improper remark, then why don’t you remove Mallard Fillmore for being inappropriate and for the constant divisive nature of that strip?
A. The Non Sequitur comic was not removed for its politics. It was removed, as any comic would be removed, because the author let slip in a crude, profane comment.
Q. Last year Bruce Jacobs voted against the fireworks ban. At the recent council meeting he voted for it. What made him change his mind?
A. The questioner's statement is not correct. Waterloo City Councilman Bruce Jacobs has consistently voted against allowing consumer fireworks use in the city limits.
Q. Is Old Chicago relocating to another location in the Cedar Valley? If not, where is the nearest Old Chicago restaurant?
A. It looks as if the restaurant is simply closing here, not relocating. The location at Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines is closing, as well. According to the company website, the nearest locations are now in Coralville and Ames.
Q. At Fifth and Washington, there's been a motor home parked under the overpass for a while. Can anyone park their motor homes there?
A. There is no ordinance or law against parking a motor home in that parking lot.
Q. Has Buffalo Weaver closed?
A. Yes. The business at 400 Ansborough Ave., in Waterloo, closed at the end of January.
Q. Abby Turpin of KWWL always looks so nice. Does she have a private dressmaker?
A: Turpin told us this fall, "I get my dresses from all over -- in stores and online."
Q. Years ago Kelsey Holm did an article on a new pool hall in Cedar Falls. What was the address?
A. Break Room Billiards was located at 508 Washington St. in Cedar Falls.
Q. What is going on with Champions Ridge? Will it be built?
A. Champions Ridge did raise the $1 million it promised the Waverly City Council it would raise by January -- but there are a number of hurdles fundraisers still have to clear before the city will turn over the deed. We wrote more on this subject in the Jan. 23 edition of The Courier, or you can search online for "Champions Ridge reaches $1M goal, Waverly votes to move forward."
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
