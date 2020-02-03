Feb. 3, 2020

Q: What happened to those Alaskan homesteaders Otto and Charlotte, who haven’t been on in months?

A: Season nine of “Alaska: The Last Frontier,” with the Kilcher family, began airing in December, according to Discovery.

Q: I am an Iowa resident with an Iowa driver’s license, but I spend about six months every year in Florida as a snowbird. Is it possible to get an ID-only Florida license to use there?

A: We checked with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Their answer: “There is no longer a Florida-only license under the Real ID Act. Part-time residents cannot hold an out-of-state driver license and a Florida driver license simultaneously. Seasonal residents are not required to have a Florida driver license unless they file for a homestead exemption making Florida their primary residence. More information for new Florida residents can be found at www.flhsmv.gov/new-resident.”

Q: What is an address to send a letter to Mayor Quentin Hart?

A: Write to him at City Hall, 715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, Iowa 50703.

Q: What happened to the elderly couple on the TV commercial who lived in a green house and advertised Meals on Wheels?

