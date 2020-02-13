Feb. 13, 2020

A: He can’t without congressional approval. The $4.8 trillion federal budget proposal for 2021 the White House unveiled Feb. 10 is a wish list of President Trump’s priorities. Few of the proposed cuts will be approved by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The budget calls for about $750 billion in cuts to Medicare, mostly by reducing payments to providers, which would not directly affect beneficiaries’ costs.

A: The president initially reported there were no injuries in the Jan. 8 missile strike by Iran against U.S. troops in Iraq. The Pentagon reported Jan. 24 that 34 soldiers had suffered traumatic brain injuries. At that time about half had returned to duty, eight were sent back to the U.S. for treatment and nine were undergoing evaluation in Germany. “I heard that they had headaches. It’s not very serious,” Trump said after the Pentagon report. Veterans of Foreign Wars, a prominent veterans group with more than 1.1 million members, called on the president to apologize. “TBI is a serious injury and one that cannot be taken lightly. TBI is known to cause depression, memory loss, severe headaches, dizziness and fatigue — all injuries that come with both short- and long-term effects,” VFW National Commander William “Doc” Schmitz said in a statement.