Q: Did there used to be a Piggly Wiggly on the east side?
A: Yes. They were located at 116 E. 11th St. and 1924 Logan Ave.
Q: When were the answers to the Cedar Valley Logo Contest published?
A: The answers will be printed in the annual Progress section, set for March 3.
Q: How many inches of snow do we have on the ground?
A: According to the National Weather Service, Waterloo had 16-17 inches on the ground as of Wednesday.
Q: Will the “Penn & Teller Fool Us” show be returning to TV?
A: Yes. It’s been renewed for a new season, set to air this summer.
Q: Can you explain what the yield sign means?
A: It means slow down, or stop if necessary, to let drivers or pedestrians coming from another way go though. According to the Iowa Code, “The driver of a vehicle approaching a yield sign shall slow to a speed reasonable for the existing conditions and, if required for safety, shall stop at the first opportunity at either the clearly marked stop line or before entering the crosswalk or before entering the intersection or at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway. After slowing or stopping, the driver shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle on the intersecting roadway which has entered the intersection or which is approaching so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard during the time the driver is moving across or within the intersection.”
Q: Who owns the local Marcus Theatres in Waterloo/Cedar Falls? If it is a corporation, who are the local managers and how can we contact them?
A: Marcus Theatres is a division of The Marcus Corp., which is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Members of the local management team for the College Square Cinema in Cedar Falls can be reached at 553-0691, while local leadership at the Crossroads Cinema in Waterloo can be reached at 235-9703.
Q: Are there any coal-fired power plants left in the Cedar Valley?
A: Cedar Falls Utilities still has Streeter Station, which utilizes predominantly natural gas but also coal. The plant only ran 540 hours in 2018 and produced less power in 2018 than the local community solar garden. The University of Northern Iowa power plant also is fueled by coal.
Q: Is there any place in the area that will take old jeans for recycling?
A: We are not aware of any fabric recycling programs locally. You could check with Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa or consignment stores to see if they have interest in your items.
Q: Is there any place that can use or recycle wire clothes hangers?
A: You could try calling around to dry cleaners or used goods stores to see if they have any interest in your hangers. Otherwise, local scrap metal recyclers accept wire hangers.
