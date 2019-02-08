Q: What is an address to write “Let’s Make a Deal”?
A: Try sending mail to 7915 Haskell Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91406.
Q: What is a phone number for the Des Moines Police Department?
A: Call (515) 283-4811.
Q: On “Diagnosis Murder,” did Scott Baio really play the keyboard?
A: At one point, Baio did have something of a musical career, but we couldn’t find out if he really played any instruments.
Q: For the dean’s list, do students have to take certain classes or how are they chosen?
A: It’s based on grades. At the University of Northern Iowa, for example: “To be included on the list, a student must have earned a grade point of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, while taking at least 12 hours of graded work during the semester.”
Q: Who is doing the building inspections for the Cedar Falls Fire Department?
A: A battalion chief is responsible for inspecting rental property. The fire shifts complete commercial property inspections.
Q: Will you be running the recipe for homemade biscuits from scratch that was mentioned in the full page article on Jan. 30?
A: The recipe ran on page A2 of the Jan. 31 paper. We apologize for the error.
Q: We have heard advertisements for the Ark Encounter on TV. Can you print information about this?
A: It’s a theme park in Williamstown, Ky., featuring a full-size replica of Noah’s Ark. According to the folks who run the park: “Spanning 510 feet long, 85 feet wide, and 51 feet high, this modern engineering marvel amazes visitors young and old.” Visitors can “travel back in time on a mile-long scenic bus ride and ascend in view of the massive Ark. Next, take a wild adventure and soar across gorgeous valleys on a zip line tour. Then spot some exotic animals at Ararat Ridge Zoo, or relax with your friends and family at our casual two-story restaurant.”
Q: Can you reprint a Call the Courier that mentioned where we can purchase Heartland Windows?
A: You can contact the company directly at 347-2352 or (800) 847-2352, or check the website at www.heartwin.com.
Q: The Cedar Falls Board of Education has hired Brad Leeper as an architectural consultant to determine cost projections for a new high school. How is he related to board member Jenny Leeper?
A: He is her husband.
Q: Who owns the apartments at the corner of Lafayette and Vinton?
A: The row houses at 1724-1726 Lafayette St. are owned by John Schlindwin, according to Black Hawk County property records.
Q: What’s being built next to Beecher Dentistry on San Marnan Drive?
A: Den Herder Veterinary Hospital is constructing a new building south of Kimball & Beecher Family Dentistry.
Q: Is it illegal to pass another vehicle at a rural intersection?
A: Iowa Code Chapter 321.304 states: “No vehicle shall, in overtaking and passing another vehicle or at any other time, be driven to the left side of the roadway … when approaching within 100 feet of or traversing any intersection or railroad grade crossing.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
