Feb. 5, 2020

Q. I got a form from the census, but I don’t know if it is legitimate. How can I tell if it is a scam?
A. Advice from the Census Bureau: “Please note that the Census Bureau will never ask for your full Social Security number, bank account number, or passwords … If you receive a survey or a letter in the mail from the Census Bureau, the envelope contains information that will help you verify its legitimacy. For example:
• “U.S. Census Bureau” in the return address or “U.S. Department of Commerce” which is the Census Bureau’s parent agency.
• Jeffersonville, IN in the return address. The Census Bureau has a mail processing center located there.
Households will receive an invitation in the mail to complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. The enclosed envelope to mail back a completed paper questionnaire would be addressed to Jeffersonville, IN, or Phoenix, AZ. In addition to the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau conducts over 100 surveys that collect statistics on households, businesses, hospitals, and more. For information on whether a survey has the option to be completed online, please visit the survey’s webpage. Information for responding to a survey online is mailed to your address, including how to register online and/or log in. You may also receive a reminder letter from one of our regional offices or Census Bureau headquarters in the Washington, D.C., area.”
Q. You had a question about Forry Smith. Was he on “General Hospital”? Who is he married to?
A. He was on “Santa Barbara” from 1992-93. He’s married to actress Cheryl Richardson, who did have a role on “General Hospital” in 1991.
Q. Is the “Live PD” show on Bravo real?
A. Well, Bravo says it is. Host Dan Abrams said in one interview: "This isn’t a reality show. This is reality." We think, though, that you should take all reality shows with a grain of salt.
Q. Has Dollar General discontinued the vitamin E cream?
A. It doesn’t look like it – they have it in stock on the website, if you don’t see it in your nearest store.
Q. What does a “walking breakdown” mean?
A. People often use that to refer to someone who seems to be having a nervous breakdown but is either unaware of it or is still able largely to function day to day.
Q: All these lawyers Trump has – who is paying for them?
A: According to The Washington Post, Trump’s impeachment defense -- which will run into the millions of dollars -- largely is being financed by the Republican National Committee, which means through political donations. Taxpayers pay for the Justice Department and executive branch lawyers who do things like fight congressional subpoenas and requests for testimony or documents. As with everything regarding Trump's finances, details are cloudy because he refuses to release his tax returns or other records.
