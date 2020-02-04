Feb. 5, 2020

Q. You had a question about Forry Smith. Was he on “General Hospital”? Who is he married to?

A. He was on “Santa Barbara” from 1992-93. He’s married to actress Cheryl Richardson, who did have a role on “General Hospital” in 1991.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Q. Is the “Live PD” show on Bravo real?

A. Well, Bravo says it is. Host Dan Abrams said in one interview: "This isn’t a reality show. This is reality." We think, though, that you should take all reality shows with a grain of salt.

Q. Has Dollar General discontinued the vitamin E cream?

A. It doesn’t look like it – they have it in stock on the website, if you don’t see it in your nearest store.

Q. What does a “walking breakdown” mean?

A. People often use that to refer to someone who seems to be having a nervous breakdown but is either unaware of it or is still able largely to function day to day.

Q: All these lawyers Trump has – who is paying for them?