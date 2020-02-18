Feb. 18, 2020

Q. Did UNI host any events for the International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which was Jan. 27?
A. Stephen Gaies, a professor and director of the UNI Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education, said: “We don't automatically do an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event, but we do organize a large-scale event every year for the much more established day of Holocaust remembrance: Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, an event established by the State of Israel in 1959 and observed on a much larger scale around the world. Every year beginning in 2007, we organize an interdenominational, community event in Waterloo or Cedar Falls, in which representatives of different faiths, community members and, very often, a survivor or other speaker participate. The event is always free and open to the public, and we have had as many as 250 people in attendance. The governor of Iowa, the mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and the president of UNI all issue proclamations of the Days of Holocaust Remembrance, as established by a public law unanimously passed by the U.S. Congress in 1979. This year's event, for which planning is underway, is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Grout Museum of History & Science."
Q. If I don’t get a REAL ID driver’s license, will I be able to serve on a district court jury? Could I enter the federal building in Cedar Rapids?
A. You don’t need a REAL ID to enter the federal courthouse, a staffer there confirmed for us. According to the Iowa Judicial Branch: "All individuals seeking entrance to the courthouses must present a valid, government-issued ID and pass through security, including a metal detector."
Q: How much debt was written off in all the bankruptcies declared by Donald Trump?
A: Trump’s history of business bankruptcies is too complicated to detail in this space. Trump-controlled businesses have sought bankruptcy protection several times when casino properties were hundreds of millions and sometimes billions of dollars in debt. The deals he struck with lenders usually involved Trump giving up substantial ownership interest in exchange for more favorable terms. In some cases he agreed to sell assets -- Trump Shuttle airline and his Trump Princess 220-foot yacht, for instance -- and agreed to limits on his personal spending to obtain lower interest rates or more time to make payments. To determine how much debt was “written off” is beyond our capability. The New York Times in May reported that based on Internal Revenue Service transcripts of Trump’s tax returns from 1985 to 1994, Trump’s core businesses racked up losses of more than a billion dollars in a 10-year period.
