Feb. 18, 2020

A. Stephen Gaies, a professor and director of the UNI Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education, said: “We don't automatically do an International Holocaust Remembrance Day event, but we do organize a large-scale event every year for the much more established day of Holocaust remembrance: Yom HaShoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day, an event established by the State of Israel in 1959 and observed on a much larger scale around the world. Every year beginning in 2007, we organize an interdenominational, community event in Waterloo or Cedar Falls, in which representatives of different faiths, community members and, very often, a survivor or other speaker participate. The event is always free and open to the public, and we have had as many as 250 people in attendance. The governor of Iowa, the mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, and the president of UNI all issue proclamations of the Days of Holocaust Remembrance, as established by a public law unanimously passed by the U.S. Congress in 1979. This year's event, for which planning is underway, is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the Grout Museum of History & Science."