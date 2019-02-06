Q: What is some background information for Corey Thompson, the meteorologist on KCRG?
A: According to the station, Thompson is a native of Iowa City earned a bachelor of science in meteorology in 2008 from Valparaiso University in Valparaiso, Ind. He developed an interest in storm chasing by participating in two 11-day storm chase trips on the Great Plains and spent a summer as an intern at KCRG in college. He worked in a behind-the-scenes role at KCRG before earning his on-air spot. He lives in Cedar Rapids now and enjoys exploring area parks and trails.
Q: How much has the city of Jesup spent to not release the fire department video from a year ago? How much in attorney fees has Jesup used to pass the ATV/UTV ordinance Mayor Thompson vetoed?
A: Jesup city leaders said they don’t know what they’ve spent on those issues. The city attorney said both she and the city clerk would need to review the confidential billing statements to break out the cost of legal fees paid for each of those matters. The Courier has elected not to pay the $452 requested by the city to calculate the information.
Q: Do the federal workers who received unemployment have to pay it back since they are getting back pay?
A: Yes. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, in most states unemployment benefits workers receive must be repaid if they are paid retroactively for the time they were not working during the government shutdown.
Q: Do other free civilized countries such as Canada, Australia, England, Spain ever have government shutdowns?
A: No. Under parliamentary governments, parliament would be dissolved and new elections held if a budget agreement can’t be reached.
Q: Just curious, if Joni Ernst’s husband was awarded the Iowa residence, is she still considered an Iowa resident to meet the requirement to represent the state in the U.S. Senate?
A: Ernst is in the process of buying a home in Red Oak and is still a resident there, a spokeswoman for the U.S. senator said.
Q: When running water to keep your pipes from freezing do you need to do it during the daytime or night only? And should you open both faucets and run both hot and cold water or only cold water?
A: The Waterloo Water Works suggests a small stream of cold water be kept running inside the home at all times during this frigid spell.
Q: Regarding former singer/performer Charlotte Church: How old is she now and does she still perform?
A: Church, 32, does still perform — she has a UK tour planned for this year — but she also has two kids and has been campaigning in Wales for more music and creativity in schools there.
Q: Can you print information on animal expert Larissa Wohl, such as background, age and if she’s married?
A: Wohl, 32, is from Los Angeles, attended San Francisco State and has a background working in local TV news. It doesn’t look as if she’s married.
