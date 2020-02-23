Feb. 23, 2020

Q: Is Terry Branstad still in China, or has he been evacuated due to the coronavirus?
A: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Feb. 6 that her former boss, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, plans to stay in Beijing while China deals with the outbreak. “We’re not sure what Chris (Branstad’s wife) is going to do, but the kids are planning on coming back,” Reynolds said, referring to the Branstads’ daughter, her husband and their two children. They have been living in a guesthouse at the U.S. ambassador’s complex in Beijing.
Q: On Highway 63 over the new railroad, I saw a elderly female trying to make her way up the icy sidewalk. Who is responsible for maintaining that to make sure it’s safe?
A: The city of Waterloo clears snow and ice from the trail along the new U.S. Highway 63 overpass.
Q: Who paid for the half time entertainment at the Super Bowl?
A: The NFL. According to a CNBC report, “The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the biggest concerts of the year — but the performers don’t get paid for the gig. That said, the NFL does provide a hefty budget for any and all performance-related expenses. And it’s a very expensive endeavor. In addition to paying for stagehands and covering band dues, the show’s production costs are what really drive up the NFL’s bill. There’s the complex stage setup, over-the-top lighting, a firework display (and when Lady Gaga performed even trapeze equipment). In past years, the overall costs involved have been known to exceed $10 million, according to a 2014 article in the Wall Street Journal. … Despite not getting paid for the actual appearance, Super Bowl headliners still enjoy some financial benefits. Justin Timberlake, for example, sang and danced in front of an audience of more than 100 million viewers during the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show — and that same day his music sales rose 534%.”
Q: Has Allison Wong left KCRG?
A: She has. She’s now a client manager at Forever Ready Productions in Dubuque.
Q: What are the phone numbers for Senators Ernst and Grassley?
A: Try calling U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst at her Washington, D.C., office at (202) 224-3254, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley at (202) 224-3744 in D.C. or (319) 232-6657 in Waterloo.
Q: What was the total attendance for both Democratic and Republican caucuses in Iowa?
A: More than 176,400 Iowans caucused in 2020 for the Democrats, according to the Associated Press. That’s more than in 2016 but far less than the record 240,000 Democrats in 2008. For the Republicans, more than 32,000 caucused, a record for a year with an incumbent president but far short of the 2016 record of 180,000.
Q: I tried to call someone who has had their phone number for 30 or 40 years. Now it says “number not recognized.” What causes that?
A: A number that is not being used by anyone will give that message. Your acquaintance likely got a new number, or at the very least no longer has their old one — or perhaps you dialed wrong.
