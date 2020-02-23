Feb. 23, 2020

Q: Is Terry Branstad still in China, or has he been evacuated due to the coronavirus?

A: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Feb. 6 that her former boss, U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad, plans to stay in Beijing while China deals with the outbreak. “We’re not sure what Chris (Branstad’s wife) is going to do, but the kids are planning on coming back,” Reynolds said, referring to the Branstads’ daughter, her husband and their two children. They have been living in a guesthouse at the U.S. ambassador’s complex in Beijing.

Q: On Highway 63 over the new railroad, I saw a elderly female trying to make her way up the icy sidewalk. Who is responsible for maintaining that to make sure it’s safe?

A: The city of Waterloo clears snow and ice from the trail along the new U.S. Highway 63 overpass.

Q: Who paid for the half time entertainment at the Super Bowl?