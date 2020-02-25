Feb. 25, 2020

Q: Where could I send a check to Amy Klobuchar for her campaign?

A: Mail to P.O. Box 18360, Minneapolis, MN 55418.

Q: Who are the two journalists that have been silenced in China?

A: We’re not certain which journalists you mean, because a lot of journalists have been silenced in China, by being imprisoned or worse. We assume the question refers to two “citizen journalists” who had been covering China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak from its epicenter in Wuhan before they disappeared in February: Chen Qiushi, a former rights lawyer who was video blogging from the city; and Fang Bin, a Wuhan businessman who had been posting videos filmed from city hospitals. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 47 journalists were jailed in China at the time of CPJ’s 2018 prison census, and at least a dozen other cases are being investigated.

Q: Are Trump’s parents still alive? If not, how old were they when they died?

A: His father, Frederick, died in 1999, age 93, and his mother, Mary Anne, died in 2000, age 88.

Q: Who sang that song “16 Tons” and being deeper in debt?