Feb. 25, 2020

Q: Where could I send a check to Amy Klobuchar for her campaign?
A: Mail to P.O. Box 18360, Minneapolis, MN 55418.
Q: Who are the two journalists that have been silenced in China?
A: We’re not certain which journalists you mean, because a lot of journalists have been silenced in China, by being imprisoned or worse. We assume the question refers to two “citizen journalists” who had been covering China’s deadly coronavirus outbreak from its epicenter in Wuhan before they disappeared in February: Chen Qiushi, a former rights lawyer who was video blogging from the city; and Fang Bin, a Wuhan businessman who had been posting videos filmed from city hospitals. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, at least 47 journalists were jailed in China at the time of CPJ’s 2018 prison census, and at least a dozen other cases are being investigated.
Q: Are Trump’s parents still alive? If not, how old were they when they died?
A: His father, Frederick, died in 1999, age 93, and his mother, Mary Anne, died in 2000, age 88.
Q: Who sang that song “16 Tons” and being deeper in debt?
A: It was written and first recorded by Merle Travis in 1946. It’s been recorded by plenty of other singers as well, but the most successful version was by Tennessee Ernie Ford, released in 1955, which became a No. 1 hit.
Q: What’s the number to call at the University of Northern Iowa about tax help?
A: According to the university: “UNIBusiness offers free tax help to low- to moderate-income people who cannot prepare their own tax returns. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program was established by the Internal Revenue Service to help those who may find it difficult to pay for tax preparation services. Certified volunteers receive training to help prepare basic tax returns in communities across the country. The UNI accounting department staffs a site to serve members of the Cedar Valley community.” Call (800) 244-7431 to make an appointment and learn what you need to bring along.
Q: In what year did Queen Elizabeth send the British fleet to the coast of Argentina to free the Falkland Islands?
A: What the Encyclopedia Britannica calls “a brief undeclared war” was in 1982.
Q: What did All-Star Tony Fernandez die of? He was so young.
A: He died after a long battle with kidney disease, age 57.
Q: What is the address of the Dressbarn by the Crossroads?
A: 1419 Flammang Drive, Waterloo.
Q: How can I reach Andrew Yang? I’m a Trump supporter but I’d like to talk with him.
A: His website lists an email address as info@yang2020.com, or try mailing a letter to Friends of Andrew Yang, P.O. Box 214, Midtown Station, New York, N.Y., 10018.
Q: Do you need a license to run a bingo game in Waterloo?
A: You need a license to run a bingo game anywhere in Iowa. A license to run charitable gaming operations are issued by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.