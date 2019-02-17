Q: The city of Cedar Falls was adopting a panhandling ordinance. Did this ordinance pass? If it did, why aren’t the police doing something about all the people still panhandling on Viking Road?
A: Soliciting on private property is legal with the permission of the property owner; solicitation on a city street is illegal. The ordinance was adopted in 2002. You may report a violation to Cedar Falls Public Safety by calling dispatch at 291-2515.
Q: How can I get rid of Cooper’s hawks without harming them? They are killing my birds.
A: Some suggestions from Prairie Rapids Audubon Society members: “That’s what Cooper’s hawks do, they are bird-eating birds! One thing that might help the Cooper’s hawk find another feeder location for its meals is, whenever it is seen in the yard, go outside, clap your hands, and make a lot of noise until the hawk leaves the vicinity, which usually happens immediately. Do the same thing each time it comes to find dinner and soon you will probably not see it eating your birds again. Usually, the other birds will come back to the feeders within 15 to 20 minutes once the hawk is gone. Another suggestion is to take the feeders down for a while — the hawk will most likely go elsewhere to hunt. Having some cover in the yard, such as a brush pile, can provide some security for your feeder birds, giving them a place to escape when needed.”
Q: What is the difference between a credit and debit card?
A: An explanation from the Experian credit reporting bureau: “A debit card allows you to make charges using money that that’s already on account with a financial institution. For example, most checking accounts offer customers a debit card that can make purchases using the funds already in your checking account. Each time a purchase is made, that amount is subtracted or debited, from the account’s available balance. ... A credit card is a type of payment card that allows purchases to be made on credit, which is a kind of loan. Every charge that’s made to a credit card represents a loan against a line of credit that must be repaid. Interest is incurred against each charge; however, most credit cards offer a grace period that allows you to avoid interest charges when you pay your entire statement balance in full before the due date.” Credit cards help you build a credit history, but the interest charges add up quickly if you don’t pay them off each month.
Q: Who owns Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch now? Where is it? Is it open to the public?
A: As of last fall, the property in Los Olivos, Calif., had been on the market for more than three years with an asking price of $67 million, according to news reports. It’s now called Sycamore Valley Ranch and is owned by a private investment firm. It is not open to the public.
Q: What is an email and phone number for McDonald’s corporate headquarters?
A: Call (800) 244-6227 or send email through the website at www.mcdonalds.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
