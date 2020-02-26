Feb. 26, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: Are there any known wolves or coyotes in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area?

A: According to Jason Auel with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, “There are coyotes in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area, usually on the edges of the city limits. However, some have been seen right in town. Wolves have been recorded in Iowa over the past few years but none have been confirmed in Black Hawk County.”

Q: What is socialism? What countries are socialist? Are the people happy?

A: Socialism is an economic and political theory advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. There are nearly 40 nations with some type of socialist government, from Communist states like China, Cuba and Vietnam to multi-party democracies like India or Nicaragua whose constitutions express socialist aspirations. Determining whether the citizens of these nations are happy is beyond our pay grade.

Q: I’d like to know if Trump could be impeached a second time? What would be the procedures for that? Could he be charged for meddling in the Roger Stone case?