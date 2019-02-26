Q: Is there any way Waverly citizens can impeach their mayor and council members?
A: Citizens can remove, not impeach, their elected officials, according to Chapter 66 of the Iowa Code. Proceedings are brought by the county attorney and done in district court, but if we're reading the Code right, five registered voters of the municipality may file a petition to remove someone from office too. Those petitioners must put up a bond to cover the amount of court costs of a removal suit. Because you're putting money up, you'd probably better be sure said council member or mayor is likely guilty of one the following:
1) Willful or habitual neglect or refusal to perform the duties of office,
2) Willful misconduct or maladministration in office,
3) Corruption,
4) Extortion,
5) Conviction of a felony,
6) Intoxication, or
7) Violating campaign finance laws.
Q: Is there anything I can do to stop the telemarketing calls on my land line and cell phone? I have blocked those numbers on my cell phone but they still come through.
A: Your first step should be to register -- or re-register -- your phone numbers on the Do Not Call List at donotcall.gov, according to the FCC. But that list only blocks "legitimate" telemarketers. To block scammers and number spoofers, the FCC recommends you try talking to your telephone company about call blocking measures, or try one of the many call blocking apps out there. If you can, try not to answer calls from unknown numbers, even if they have a local area code -- if you never answer, your number will eventually drop off even the most persistent scammer's list. (Legitimate callers will leave you a voice mail.) If all else fails, file a complaint with the FCC at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov.
Q: Are there any area snowmobile clubs?
A: There are several of them. Visit the Iowa State Snowmobile Association at www.iowasnowmobiler.com for a list of clubs in the Cedar Valley and surrounding towns.
Q: I think in 1966 "Born Free" played at the SkyVue Drive-In. What was on the bill with it?
A: “That Man in Istanbul,” featuring Horst Buchholz with Sylva Koscina, Perrette Padier and Mario Adorf was also shown, according to old Courier ads from the time.
Q: When is Kathie Lee Gifford leaving "Today"?
A. She's leaving in April.
Q. How many calories do you burn shoveling for half an hour?
A: It depends on how much you weigh. According to information from Harvard Medical School, while shoveling:
• A 125-pound person can expect to burn about 180 calories in 30 minutes, or 6 calories per minute
• A 155-pound person can expect to burn 223 calories in 30 minutes, or 7.43 calories per minute
• A 185-pound person can expect to burn 266 calories in 30 minutes, or 8.86 calories per minute.
Q: What's the newspaper for Denver, Colo.? What's the address to write them?
A: Write to Denver Post at 5990 Washington St., Denver, CO 80216, or send email through the website at www.denverpost.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.