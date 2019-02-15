Q: Are Tiny Tim and wife Miss Vicki still living?
A: Tiny Tim died in 1996. As far as we can tell, Miss Vicki — Victoria Budinger Lombardi — is still alive. The two divorced in 1977.
Q: In the Jan. 28 Waterloo City Council minutes published in the Feb. 11 Courier legal section, Margaret Klein, council member, questioned the closing of the Highway 63 Diner and if it had anything to do with the storm water plans for surrounding properties. Where did Klein get the information that the diner was closing?
A: The minutes are not correct. Klein’s actual statement was: “How did the 63 Diner gas station — I’m not saying it’s connected to 63 Diner but the gas station that used to be on that corner — how did that get by and how did that pollute?” The diner is not closed.
Q: What day of the week was it for each of the following of dates: Sept. 15, 1920; Aug. 26, 1923; April 5, 1946; and Jan. 7, 1952? There was a little saying about the days of the week you were born, such as Sunday’s child is full of grace. Can you print those too?
A: The dates: Sept. 15, 1920, was a Wednesday; Aug. 26, 1923, was a Sunday; April 5, 1946, was a Friday; and Jan. 7, 1952, was a Monday.
The poem:
“Monday’s child is fair of face,
Tuesday’s child is full of grace,
Wednesday’s child is full of woe,
Thursday’s child has far to go.
Friday’s child is loving and giving,
Saturday’s child works hard for a living,
And the child who is born on the Sabbath Day,
Is bonny and blithe and good and gay.”
Q: How long can a car with no license plates sit on a city street in Cedar Falls before it needs to be removed or get a ticket?
A: A vehicle cannot sit on a city street for more than 48 hours at one time before it has to be moved, licensed or not. Call Cedar Falls Public Safety at 273-8612 with more specific questions.
Q: Is it legal in Cedar Falls for a person to push snow from their driveway across the street into another neighbor’s yard?
A: Depositing snow or ice upon the traveled portion of any street or highway, or upon any public sidewalk or upon any municipally owned or leased parking lot is not permitted. Pushing snow across the street and on to another neighbor’s yard is strongly discouraged for several reasons — it may leave snow on the street, impacts snow storage along the side for city plows working to keep roadways clear and safe, and possibly creates visibility issues or debris on the neighbors’ yards. For questions or to report an issue, call City Hall, 273-8600.
Q: Who at the city of Waterloo would I call regarding how San Marnan is being snow plowed?
A: Call the Waterloo Street Department at 291-4267, explain why you are calling and ask to speak with someone who can address your concern.
Q: When will the city of Waterloo begin its budget meetings and where will they be held?
A: The Waterloo City Council held a work session Feb. 4 to begin discussing the budget. Future work sessions are being scheduled as council members and staff are available. Agendas are posted in the city website at least 24 hours in advance.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
