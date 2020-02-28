Feb. 28, 2020

Q: Is West Lantz Avenue in Cedar Falls zoned for commercial use?

A: A majority of Lantz Avenue is residentially zoned, with the east side at the intersection of Center Street being commercially zoned, according to city officials. For a specific question on a specific property and permitted uses, call Planning & Community Services at (319) 273-8600.

Q: In the 2016 federal congressional elections, how much did the Republican and Democratic National Committee contribute to those races?

A: We couldn’t find a breakdown by national committees but did find an account of all financial activity for all U.S. House candidates from both parties in 2015-2016 compiled by OpenSecrets.org. In U.S. House races, the Democrats spent $469,245,791 and the Republicans $558,520,332. In U.S. Senate races, the Democrats spent $363,396,637 and the Republicans $302,100,403. This includes all money raised from PACs, individuals, etc.

