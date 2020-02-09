Feb. 9, 2020

Q: If the city of Waterloo and City Council members are found guilty of violating Iowa law by implementing the ban the box ordinance, what could the possible fines be? Could they be banned from office?

A: The city of Waterloo hasn’t been criminally “charged” with violating a law. If the city loses a lawsuit brought by an organization claiming the ordinance violates state law, the consequence would be the ordinance is overturned and the city would be liable for any damages assessed by the court. The city of Waterloo has lost countless lawsuits over the years and none of the elected officials involved were barred from holding office because of it.

Q: An article said the warming center was for people who weren’t eligible to go to other shelters. What makes them ineligible?

A: Some shelters don’t accept homeless individuals if they are intoxicated or high on drugs. Some also limit the number of times someone can be served or require information from the visitor that might discourage them from entering.

Q: A story said the Department of Public Health would have to make up for lost grant revenue after its upcoming remodeling. What revenue would be lost?

A: That’s not what was reported. The article noted the Black Hawk County Health Department has lost some grant funding for the coming year. That has nothing to do with its request to remodel space at Pinecrest for a public health center.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0