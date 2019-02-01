Q: Did Sen. Joni Ernst get a divorce last year? Does her husband have a job in Washington?
A: The senator announced last August that she and her husband were divorcing. Gail Ernst, a former Army Ranger, had several jobs after retiring from the Army in 2001. He retired in January 2016.
Q: When is the Antique Show in the UNI-Dome going to be held this spring?
A: It's actually set for April 12-14 at the Five Sullivan Brothers Center in Waterloo.
Q: In the Jan. 18 paper is a story about a Meskwaki woman missing for four years. Was this previously reported that she was missing?
A: Yes. On Feb. 26, 2015, the article “Volunteers sweep area for missing woman,” was printed.
Q: Is there a cemetery or remains on the ground of St. Mary's or the convent? If so, how is the city of Waterloo going to deal with this? Can you also do a story on the history of St. Mary’s?
A: There is no known cemetery or remains buried at that location.
Q: Why doesn’t the city of Waterloo have a snow ordinance?
A: Waterloo has a snow emergency ordinance that requires cars to be moved from designated snow emergency routes. A snow emergency does not require cars to be removed from every street, although the city often requests those vehicles be moved to aid in snow plowing efforts.
Q: I noticed the Five Sullivan Brothers now have the United States and Iowa flags. Isn’t the Iowa flag supposed to be in the middle of all the flags and flying higher than any other flag?
A: No. The U.S. flag is supposed to be higher; or, if the flags are flying at the same level, the U.S. flag should be flown on the right.
Q: Do I call code enforcement if my neighbors are plowing their snow from their yard across the street into my yard?
A: In Waterloo, that is an issue you can report to code enforcement.
Q: Regarding the ethanol plant near Shell Rock, what is the average pay for the plant workers?
A: Pay and benefit levels of private businesses are not public record.
Q: What is Hilary Clinton up to these days?
A: She is involved in a number of projects, including Onward Together, her campaign to encourage people to organize, get involved and run for office to advance progressive values. CNN reports sources close to Hillary Clinton say five potential Democratic presidential candidates have met with her, and others plan to ask for her support if they run. She also is executive producing a television drama about the suffragette movement with Steven Spielberg.
Q: Why aren’t the people affected by the government shutdown able to receive unemployment?
A: Thousands of furloughed federal employees and their families have applied for unemployment benefits and food stamps. They will have to pay back the unemployment benefits when they finally return to work and receive back pay. Employees required to work without pay cannot receive unemployment benefits. Many workers' claims cannot be processed because there are no government employees on duty to confirm their job status.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
