Feb. 16, 2020

Q: Can you tell us a little bit about Rebecca Kopelman, the weather person on KGAN?
A: Before moving to Cedar Rapids, Kopelman was a forecaster for WRUF and WUFT in Gainesville, Fla., according to KGAN. A Florida native, she graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in telecommunications, a minor in geography and a certificate of meteorology and climatology and has also received her master’s of geosciences with a concentration in applied meteorology from Mississippi State University.
Q: About that song “The Bloody Red Baron” — the fellow who shot the baron down, did he have Snoopy painted on his plane? I know they used to paint things on their planes, like Betty Grable.
You have free articles remaining.
A: No. The Red Baron — Manfred von Richthofen – was a German fighter pilot in World War I, shot down and killed in 1918. Charles Schulz didn’t start drawing the Peanuts characters until 1947, and he introduced Snoopy as the World War I Flying Ace in 1965, according to the Charles Schulz Museum.
Q: What is spina bifida? What causes it? What can a pregnant woman do to prevent it?
A: According to the Mayo Clinic: “Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly. It’s a type of neural tube defect. The neural tube is the structure in a developing embryo that eventually becomes the baby’s brain, spinal cord and the tissues that enclose them. Normally, the neural tube forms early in pregnancy and it closes by the 28th day after conception. In babies with spina bifida, a portion of the neural tube doesn’t close or develop properly, causing defects in the spinal cord and in the bones of the spine. Spina bifida can range from mild to severe, depending on the type of defect, size, location and complications.” Doctors aren’t certain what causes it. Some risk factors for pregnant women to look for: folate (B-9) deficiency; family history of neural tube defects; some medications; diabetes; obesity; and increased body temperature.
Q: We were cleaning out our attic and came across some pine cones that are about 15 inches long and about 5 inches in diameter. What kind of evergreen would produce those?
A: Information from Steven Eilers with Black Hawk County Extension: “Your giant pine cone is probably from a Coulter pine. Coulter pine has the largest cones. In fact, it has one of the most massive cones of all the more than 100 species of pines in the world. They may be up to 14 inches long and weigh more than 5 pounds! Coulter pine is a native of the coastal mountains of Southern California and northern Baja California. Imagine that hitting your roof or head! The long growing seasons of places like Florida and California produce much bigger cones then we can get here in Iowa. Your cones were probably picked up on a vacation or sent from friends in California.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.