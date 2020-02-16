Feb. 16, 2020

Q: Can you tell us a little bit about Rebecca Kopelman, the weather person on KGAN?

A: Before moving to Cedar Rapids, Kopelman was a forecaster for WRUF and WUFT in Gainesville, Fla., according to KGAN. A Florida native, she graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in telecommunications, a minor in geography and a certificate of meteorology and climatology and has also received her master’s of geosciences with a concentration in applied meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Q: About that song “The Bloody Red Baron” — the fellow who shot the baron down, did he have Snoopy painted on his plane? I know they used to paint things on their planes, like Betty Grable.

A: No. The Red Baron — Manfred von Richthofen – was a German fighter pilot in World War I, shot down and killed in 1918. Charles Schulz didn’t start drawing the Peanuts characters until 1947, and he introduced Snoopy as the World War I Flying Ace in 1965, according to the Charles Schulz Museum.

Q: What is spina bifida? What causes it? What can a pregnant woman do to prevent it?