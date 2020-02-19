Feb. 19, 2020

Q: Recently the news showed President Trump pointing at people and pretending to conduct a band during the national anthem. Was that edited to make him look like that, or did he really do that?

A: It apparently is real. A 50-second video clip from a Super Bowl party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort obtained by the Miami Herald shows Trump fidgeting, gesturing towards others in the crowd, and waving his fingers in the air like an orchestra conductor as pop star Demi Lovato is heard singing the anthem on televisions in the background.

Q: Could President Trump fire Joni Ernst if she testified against him?

A: No. Only the voters or her fellow senators can remove Ernst from office. But Trump is immensely popular with Republican voters and not someone other Republicans running for office want to alienate.

Q: How long was Jared Kushner’s father in prison? What was his crime?

