Feb. 19, 2020

Q: Recently the news showed President Trump pointing at people and pretending to conduct a band during the national anthem. Was that edited to make him look like that, or did he really do that?
A: It apparently is real. A 50-second video clip from a Super Bowl party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort obtained by the Miami Herald shows Trump fidgeting, gesturing towards others in the crowd, and waving his fingers in the air like an orchestra conductor as pop star Demi Lovato is heard singing the anthem on televisions in the background.
Q: Could President Trump fire Joni Ernst if she testified against him?
A: No. Only the voters or her fellow senators can remove Ernst from office. But Trump is immensely popular with Republican voters and not someone other Republicans running for office want to alienate.
Q: How long was Jared Kushner’s father in prison? What was his crime?
A: In 2005, Charles Kushner was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering. He served 14 months in federal prison and an additional 10 months in a halfway house. According to a CNN account, the case involved a 2003 revenge plot targeting Charles Kushner’s brother-in-law, William Schulder, a former employee turned witness for federal prosecutors in the investigation of illegal campaign contributions. Kushner hired a prostitute to lure Schulder into having sex in a motel room as a hidden camera rolled. A tape was then sent to Kushner’s sister and Schulder’s wife, Esther. The Schulders gave the video to prosecutors, who tracked down the call girl and threatened her with arrest. She promptly turned on Kushner.
Q: Does it seem odd that the Denver School District is sponsoring a music concert as well as encouraging people to vote early on a bond issue for a new high school?
A: That is a matter of personal opinion, but, yes, the Denver School District hosted the Mile Wide Pride Concert and Denver Showcase on Feb. 4. The district called the event an “informance,” or a performance intended to be educational and entertaining, ahead of the March 3 bond vote. A satellite voting opportunity also was Feb. 4 at the Cyclone Center in Denver.
Q: Where does David Geiger live who does the ag business report on Channel 9 morning news?
A: He lives in Des Moines, according to his social media.
Q: There is a trial going on for a case that is over 30 years old in Davenport. What is the phone number, address of the paper that is covering this trial?
A: There are several media outlets covering the Jerry Burns murder trial, moved to Davenport from Cedar Rapids on a change of venue. The reporter for the Cedar Rapids Gazette covering the trial is Trish Mehaffey, trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.