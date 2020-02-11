Feb. 11, 2020

Q. Did Nancy Sinatra have any hits besides “These Boots were Made for Walkin’”?
A. She did -- "How Does That Grab You, Darlin'?"; "Sugar Town"; "Somethin' Stupid" (a duet with her father); and the theme song for the James Bond film “You Only Live Twice.”
Q. What is going in the Dress Barn shop by Crossroads?
A. The storefront is being remodeled to house a 5 Below store. It's a discount retailer that sells items for $5 or less.
Q. There’s a big hole in the road bed on the bridge over the creek on Fletcher Avenue, just before Highway 63. Are there plans to repair that?
A. It has been temporarily repaired and is scheduled to be permanently repaired this upcoming construction season.
Q. Who is responsible for removing snow from the recycling bins in Waterloo?
You have free articles remaining.
A. The city of Waterloo.
Q. I got the new yard waste can. It says “bag and tie your trash,” but you’re not supposed to bag any of it, are you?
A. Some of the lids for the yard waste containers were labeled wrong and the city is working on replacing them, said Public Works Director Randy Bennett. The city is asking residents to continue the normal practice of leaving the material in the yard waste container loose.
Q. When will the city send out a schedule for yard waste collection and holidays for the garbage collection?
A. They should be delivered by the end of February.
Q. How many planes have crashed using the two main runways at the Waterloo airport?
A. Waterloo Regional Airport Director Keith Kaspari said he has never had an actual crash during his five-plus years that required a formal report to the Federal Aviation Administration's Flights Standards District Office. There have been flat tires, pilots coasting in due to running out of fuel, a scrape of a wing or two. A search of Courier files and internet search engines found a record of minor crashes in 2003 and 2004, but did not indicate which runways were used. There is not a readily available data base of historic information on aircraft crashes there.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.