Feb. 11, 2020

Q. Did Nancy Sinatra have any hits besides “These Boots were Made for Walkin’”?

A. She did -- "How Does That Grab You, Darlin'?"; "Sugar Town"; "Somethin' Stupid" (a duet with her father); and the theme song for the James Bond film “You Only Live Twice.”

Q. What is going in the Dress Barn shop by Crossroads?

A. The storefront is being remodeled to house a 5 Below store. It's a discount retailer that sells items for $5 or less.

Q. There’s a big hole in the road bed on the bridge over the creek on Fletcher Avenue, just before Highway 63. Are there plans to repair that?

A. It has been temporarily repaired and is scheduled to be permanently repaired this upcoming construction season.

Q. Who is responsible for removing snow from the recycling bins in Waterloo?

A. The city of Waterloo.

Q. I got the new yard waste can. It says “bag and tie your trash,” but you’re not supposed to bag any of it, are you?