Q: How many speeding tickets in Waterloo have been issued from the red-light cameras?
A: The city has not issued speeding tickets with the red-light cameras. Police Chief Dan Trelka has asked the City Council to approve an ordinance that would allow the red-light cameras to issue speeding citations.
Q: When was Pat Russo made director of St. Vincent de Paul?
A: 1980.
Q: When will the Waterloo Water Works publish its salary list?
A: They were published in the Feb. 12 edition of The Courier.
Q: What happened to the "Mountain Men" and "Bush Family" shows?
A: Both shows have been renewed for new seasons, but no starting dates have been posted yet.
Q: How has Leah Williams on QVC lost so much weight?
A: Williams has said she's been working hard on it, cutting out sweets and fried foods.
Q: I've been watching "I am the Night" on TNT about the Black Dahlia murder. Do you have some information about the real murder?
A: A description from a Time magazine report on famous unsolved crimes: "Hollywood's most famous murder case unfolded on Jan. 15, 1947, when the raven-haired, 22-year-old actress Elizabeth Short was found dead on Norton Avenue between 39th and Coliseum streets in Los Angeles. Her body had been cut in half and appeared to have been drained of blood with precision. The murderer had also cut 3-inch gashes into each corner of her mouth, creating a spooky clown-esque smile. Short's murder quickly became a sensation, not only because of its location in the show biz capital, but also because the police worked in tandem with the press to disseminate clues in hopes of locating a suspect. ... Her unsolved murder has spawned several movies, television specials, and books. One such account was written by Steve Hodel who implicated his own father, a Los Angeles doctor, as the Black Dahlia murderer. No charges were ever filed." Short was dubbed the “Black Dahlia” for her rumored penchant for sheer black clothes and for the "Blue Dahlia" movie out at that time.
Q: On one episode of "Matlock," Brynn Thayer was shown singing. Was that really her singing? Did she have a singing career?
A: We couldn't find confirmation of this, but it looks to us as if that's actually her singing. Her career has been as an actress -- no singing work, apparently.
Q: Are the Decorah eagles back? Are they nesting at this time?
A: According to the Raptor Resource Project, the eagles are nesting, although there's no sign of eggs yet. Egg laying is usually in mid- to late February. The male eagle is new this year. The original male bird disappeared last April; in the fall, the female rejected two male suitors before accepting this one.
Q: Is there a scheduled time yet for the West High class of 1969 reunion?
A: We haven't received any information yet, nor is there anything on the Waterloo Community Schools reunion page yet. But you could keep checking at www.waterlooschools.org/reunions/ -- the East class of 1969 is already listed there.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
