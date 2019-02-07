Q: What is Mark Steines, who was once a co-host of Hallmark’s “Home and Family,” doing now?
A: Dubuque native Steines, who graduated from and played football at the University of Northern Iowa, as well as being an intern at KWWL-TV, is doing some work for “Extra” as well as KTLA 5 in Los Angeles. He’s also filed a lawsuit against Hallmark, alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting and opposing sexual harassment on the “Home and Family” set.
Q: What has the least amount of calories, whiskey or gin?
A: They’re about the same, according to a National Institutes of Health report — about 97 calories in a typical 1.5-ounce serving.
Q: When is Waterloo going to start putting in the yellow left-hand turn flashing lights at stoplight intersections, such as the new one going up between San Marnan on Ansborough and Highway 20?
A: Due to safety concerns, Waterloo installs flashing yellow left-turn arrows where there is a need for it and at the same time it does not jeopardize public safety, said Waterloo Traffic Engineer Mohammad Elahi.
Q: How old was Steve McQueen when he passed away? What year did he die? Also, is Jacqueline Bisset still acting or is she retired?
A: McQueen died in 1980, age 50. Bisset, 74, does still act; you might have seen her last year in the TV thriller “Counterpart.”
Q: Do they make telephone books with larger print?
A: We didn’t have any luck finding any. If any readers have been able to, please let us know and we’ll update this.
Q: Who is the person at UNI who is the head of the department of psychology? What is his or her phone number?
A: Professor Adam Butler is the head of the University of Northern Iowa’s psychology department. His office phone number is 273-2303.
Q: Do the taxpayers pay for the legal fees for the president’s 17-plus lawyers in all his investigations?
A: The White House announced in November 2017 that Trump would pay legal bills related to the Russia investigation out of his own pocket. The Republican National Committee and Trump campaign funds had previously covered the costs. But taxpayer dollars are used to fund legal payments of White House staffers caught up in the Justice Department’s special counsel investigation.
Q: Did President Trump give $100,000 of his salary to help with alcoholism? Did he also sign a bill for the Bible to be studied in the school system?
A: President Trump has donated his $100,000 salary from the third quarter of 2018 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. The money will be used for research. Trump, who does not drink, lost a brother to alcoholism in 1981. Trump hasn’t signed any bills related to studying the Bible in public schools but has tweeted his support for the idea.
Update
A question in the Jan. 25 column asked about reruns of the TV show “Coach.” One reader kindly let us know they are shown on Cedar Falls digital channel 113.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
