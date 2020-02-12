Feb. 12, 2020

Q: How can I write Mitt Romney?
A: Write to the senator at 124 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510.
Q: What is CV3D? It was in a recent news brief.
A: It stands for Cedar Valley Discuss Discover Diversity. As the brief said, it’s a program sponsored by the local American Association of University Women community action group.
Q: The “Survivor” reunion show said it had been on for 20 years. Can that be right?
A: It is right — the show first aired in the spring of 2000.
Q: What happened to Terry Swailes with KGAN?
A: The station declined to renew his contract, Swails told the Quad-City Times in September. These days he seems to focusing on his own weather website, www.tswails.com.
Q: What is a number where I can call Mitch McConnell?
A: You can call his Senate office at (202) 224-2541.
Q: What number do you call for Cedar Falls code enforcement?
A: Call code enforcement at 268-5186.
Q: I see Cedar Falls Utilities has removed NBC Sports Chicago from the basic plus lineup. It says they are negotiating with the Marquee Network for Cubs coverage. But what about all the other teams and sports NBC Sports Chicago carries?
A: CFU customers can watch Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox games when the teams are on national networks like ESPN and NBC Sports Network, said Mollie Strouse, Cedar Falls Utilities’ marketing manager. Games on NBC Sports Chicago will not be available on CFU TV. CFU customers interested in learning more about the decision to switch to the Marquee Network can go online to cfu.net/Marquee.
Q: In the last Waterloo City Council meeting, Pat Morrissey kept referring to his staff. Does the city hire staff for him, or does he hire them?
A: No. City Council members do not have their own staff. Morrissey was being sarcastic because he was not happy about the short amount of time he was given to review a large amount of information related to the capital improvements program and budget.
Q: I live in Cedar Falls, and I see blue bins on garbage days. Are these containers for recyclables? What company are they from? What is a number I can call to get one?
A: Yes, it’s a private hauler. Blue Bin Recycling offers weekly curbside pickup in Cedar Falls. Contact the company at (319) 429-1500. More information is available online at recyclerite-ia.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.