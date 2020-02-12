Feb. 12, 2020

A: CFU customers can watch Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox games when the teams are on national networks like ESPN and NBC Sports Network, said Mollie Strouse, Cedar Falls Utilities’ marketing manager. Games on NBC Sports Chicago will not be available on CFU TV. CFU customers interested in learning more about the decision to switch to the Marquee Network can go online to cfu.net/Marquee.

Q: In the last Waterloo City Council meeting, Pat Morrissey kept referring to his staff. Does the city hire staff for him, or does he hire them?

A: No. City Council members do not have their own staff. Morrissey was being sarcastic because he was not happy about the short amount of time he was given to review a large amount of information related to the capital improvements program and budget.

Q: I live in Cedar Falls, and I see blue bins on garbage days. Are these containers for recyclables? What company are they from? What is a number I can call to get one?

A: Yes, it’s a private hauler. Blue Bin Recycling offers weekly curbside pickup in Cedar Falls. Contact the company at (319) 429-1500. More information is available online at recyclerite-ia.com.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

