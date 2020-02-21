Feb. 21, 2020

Q: In the Feb. 9 article on the school special elections, what does “adopt revenue purpose statements specifying the use of revenues each school district will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund” mean? Can you translate?
A: A special election date has been set for March 3 to approve the 1% sales tax revenue purpose statement for money allotted to the district from the state of Iowa’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, fund. All Iowa school districts are required to have a public vote that authorizes spending from the revenue received from the SAVE tax. The revenue purpose statement is not additional funding or a tax increase. It simply allows the district to spend the funds as allowed by Iowa law.
Q: Is “Deal or No Deal” coming back on TV?
A: We don’t see any plans for new episodes right now.
Q: How do we get a current phone book? Ours was in a bag in the mud and got run over.
A: Try calling (877) 243-8339.
Q: KGAN in Cedar Rapids now goes by Iowa News Now. What is the reasoning for that? Are they still owned by the same company?
A: Here is the statement on the station website: “Two stations, one team. CBS2 & FOX 28 News is now Iowa’s News Now. The news industry is ever-changing, and we are evolving to better serve you. When news breaks and severe weather rolls in, Iowa’s News Now is giving you the most up to date information. We deliver it to you on all your devices, the fastest and most accurate way possible. When we know, you’ll know. That’s what NOW means.” There is no new owner listed on their licensing.
Q: Is Pat Sajak married and for how long and how many years married and who’s he married to?
A: Sajak has been married to his wife, Lesly, since 1989.
Q: At the Feb. 10 city council meeting, Keith Kaspari from the airport was questioned about a profit or loss statement on the airport. He said he carries a positive cash balance. I thought I read in one of your articles that they are losing money. What’s going on?
A: Waterloo is cited each year in the annual audit for violating an ordinance requiring the airport to maintain a positive cash balance without a subsidy from the city’s general fund. The airport owes the general fund more than $400,000 from the time the ordinance was adopted 20 years ago. That debt remains on the books, but the airport has not required a general fund operating subsidy in recent years.
Q: Can you tell me when Potter’s Hearing Aid Service on West Fourth closed?
A: It did not close. Mary Potter said the business is open and thriving.
Q: Who owns Sunnyside Country Club? Do they have shareholders or are they a semi-private club?
A: Sunnyside Country Club is a private nonprofit organization with a board of directors. It is a private country club with members, not shareholders, and is actively seeking new members.
Q: Where do I find the Friday prime time television listings in the paper?
A: The Friday listings are included in the “Weekday Prime Time” listings on the inside flap of TV Showtime in each Friday’s Courier.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.