Feb. 21, 2020

Q: In the Feb. 9 article on the school special elections, what does “adopt revenue purpose statements specifying the use of revenues each school district will receive from the State of Iowa Secure an Advanced Vision for Education Fund” mean? Can you translate?

A: A special election date has been set for March 3 to approve the 1% sales tax revenue purpose statement for money allotted to the district from the state of Iowa’s Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, fund. All Iowa school districts are required to have a public vote that authorizes spending from the revenue received from the SAVE tax. The revenue purpose statement is not additional funding or a tax increase. It simply allows the district to spend the funds as allowed by Iowa law.

Q: Is “Deal or No Deal” coming back on TV?

A: We don’t see any plans for new episodes right now.

Q: How do we get a current phone book? Ours was in a bag in the mud and got run over.

A: Try calling (877) 243-8339.

Q: KGAN in Cedar Rapids now goes by Iowa News Now. What is the reasoning for that? Are they still owned by the same company?