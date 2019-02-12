Q: What happened to Don of the “Woodsmith Show” on PBS?
A: Don Peschke sold August Home Publishing (parent company of Woodsmith) around three years ago, evidently with an agreement that he would remain for at least a few years. It looks as if that time ended.
Q: What is the recipe for sourdough bread?
A: There are lots of different recipes. Here’s a basic one from King Arthur Flour:
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 teaspoons instant yeast
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
- 2 1/2 cups Unbleached All-Purpose Flour
- 2 cups ripe (fed) sourdough starter
- 1/2 cup lukewarm water
Instructions
1. Combine all the ingredients and mix and knead — by hand, mixer, or bread machine — to make a soft, smooth dough; about 15 to 20 minutes by hand, 7 to 10 minutes in a mixer, and 20 to 30 minutes in a bread machine.
2. Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl and let it rise for 45 to 60 minutes, until puffy but not necessarily doubled in bulk.
3. Lightly grease a 9” x 5” loaf pan.
4. On a lightly greased work surface, gently deflate the dough, and form it into a 9” log. Place the log in the prepared pan, cover, and let it rise for 60 to 90 minutes, until it crests about 1” over the rim of the pan.
5. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
6. Bake the bread for 40 to 50 minutes, until it’s light gold and a digital thermometer inserted into the center reads 190°F.
7. Remove the bread from the oven, and after a couple of minutes turn it out of the pan onto a rack to cool. Store, well-wrapped, at room temperature for several days; freeze for longer storage.
Q: Can you print information on Ritchie Valens and J.P. “Big Bopper” Richardson who both died in the plane crash by Clear Lake, such as their hits, family and age at the time of their death? Can you also print information on the pilot of the plane?
A: Valens — whose real name was Richard Valenzuela — grew up in Los Angeles and joined a band as a teenager. His hits were “Come On, Let’s Go,” “Donna” and “La Bamba.” He was only 17 when he died. Richardson, a Texas native, was an Army veteran who started as a radio DJ before becoming a performer. He was best known for “Chantilly Lace.” Age 28 when he died, Richardson left behind a pregnant wife and young daughter; his son was born two months later. The pilot was Roger Peterson, just 21, who worked for a flight service in Mason City. He had been married the previous year.
Q: With all the snow days, when will Waterloo’s last school day be? Will they eliminate spring break instead?
A: Waterloo Community Schools has missed six days due to inclement weather, said spokeswoman Tara Thomas. With one built-in snow day, the remaining five days are scheduled to be made up at the end of the school year. This pushes the last day for students back a week to Friday, June 7. Thomas said district officials plan to gather input from staff and families about alternate options for making up days, which may be even more attractive if additional days are missed due to weather.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
