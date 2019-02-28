Q: I was recently disheartened to learn Candeo Church discriminates against women. They have a 10-page reasoning on their website on why they do not allow women to be pastors, elders or teach middle school or male children. Is this type of discrimination against the law?
A: A number of Christian denominations, as well as other religions, prohibit women from serving in leadership positions. An article published by the University of Maryland Carey Law School states the difficulty in relying on the law to change that. “The government must protect the rights of individuals but also protect the free exercise of religion. The Free Exercise clause makes the government reluctant to interfere with religious ideals to avoid constitutional conflict. The First Amendment clearly states, ‘Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.’ In an early Supreme Court case, the court noted that by becoming a member of a religious Sacred Congregation, one consents to an implied voluntariness with regard to the practices of that Sacred Congregation, especially concerning ministerial practices. Further, the court noted, because of the very nature of the religious framework, one cannot expect to seek remedy in a secular court for decisions made by the religious body with which they might disagree. One possible avenue for judicial intervention is through women’s entitlement to equal employment opportunities and the church’s denial of such, including protections granted under Title VII. Title VII specifically states ‘it shall be unlawful employment practice for an employer ... to discharge any individual, or otherwise discriminate against any individual ... because of such individual’s race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.’ There is, however, a ministerial exception to Title VII that states that religious institutions are except from Title VII anti-discrimination laws for occupational qualifications of the institution. Courts in the past have held that government entanglement with religious doctrine is not appropriate when it comes to doctrinal interpretation.”
Q: Why did IPTV quit broadcasting Iowa’s boys state wrestling championships?
A: They don’t have the rights to them anymore. According to IPTV, “The Iowa High School Athletic Association owns the broadcast rights to the various high school boys’ championship events, and they award the broadcast rights to other organizations. For more information on where you can find broadcasts of the boys’ championships, please call IHSAA at (515) 432-2011.”
Q: What’s an address to help that Mason City firefighter who had that barn collapse with his sheep? I don’t have a computer.
A: You can reach Carl Ginapp at 19998 Vine Ave., Mason City 50401.
Q: President Trump said he couldn’t go to Vietnam because of bone spurs. Does he still have that problem?
A: Apparently not. The New York Times has reported Trump claimed the condition resolved itself without surgery. Trump could not recall exactly when he was no longer bothered by the spurs, protrusions caused by calcium built up on the heel bone, but he had not had an operation for the problem. “Over a period of time, it healed up,” the newspaper quoted him saying. It also pointed out Trump played squash, football and tennis during high school and picked up golf while at Wharton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.